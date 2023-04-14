Fri, 14 Apr, 2023 - 19:08

Suspected cocaine worth €3.85m seized at Ringaskiddy Port

The illegal drugs were found with the assistance Revenue’s Maritime Unit, drug detector dog Merlin and Revenues Mobile X-Ray Scanner concealed in the refrigeration unit of a maritime container which originated in Ecuado
Suspected cocaine worth €3.85m seized at Ringaskiddy Port

The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB). Investigations are ongoing. FILE PIC.

Echo reporter

SUSPECTED drugs with an estimated value of nearly €4m have been seized in Cork. 

This evening, a Garda spokesperson said:

"On Friday 14th of April 2023, as part of an intelligence led operation, Revenue officers seized 55kgs of suspected cocaine with an estimated value of €3.85m at Ringaskiddy Port, Co. Cork. 

"The illegal drugs were found with the assistance Revenue’s Maritime Unit, drug detector dog Merlin and Revenues Mobile X-Ray Scanner concealed in the refrigeration unit of a maritime container which originated in Ecuador.

"The seizure was made as a result of a joint operation conducted by Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB). Investigations are ongoing.

"This operation was part of Revenue’s ongoing joint investigations targeting transnational organised crime and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295."

