Free wellbeing festival makes a return to Cork

The festival, in collaboration with Cork Mental Health Foundation, will raise awareness for mental health with a celebration of life and colour.
Launching the return of the Joy in the Park festival taking place on July 23 were, from left: Kate O'Shea, Brendan McCarthy, Linda Plover, Paul Linehan, Amy O'Callaghan, and Damian Punch.

Elaine Whelan

Joy In The Park will return to Cork this summer following the success of last years inaugural event.

The second edition of Joy in the Park will bring community and voluntary groups from across Cork together for the free events.

It aims to highlighting the importance of mental health and well-being.

The lively free event is to return to Fitzgerald’s Park on Sunday, Jul 23, inviting families and friends to join in on the joyous atmosphere.

Last year, Joy In The Park welcomed over 9,500 people and this summer promises to be bigger and better than ever, with an eclectic mix of live music, storytelling, face-painting, circus performers and food.

The free event will see music from well-known Cork band The Frank and Walters, fill the park as they headline the festival. They will be joined by soul artist Karen Underwood, folk singer Aoife Scott and Pontious Pilate & The Nail Drivers.

The Mad Hatters' tent will make a return this year, featuring some of Cork's finest grass roots acts including Elly O'Keeffe, Hank Wedel, Victoria Keating and more.

Meanwhile, the Joy Sylvie Stage will host a mix of spoken word and hip-hop.

Visitors will revel in the full programme of entertainment throughout the afternoon, including performances from The Circus Factory, who will perform their acrobatic tricks for the crowd.

Circus Fanzini's Professor Plunger, a comedy clown, will be meeting and greeting festival-goers alongside the Eccentric Hatter's Crew.

Over at The Couch Sessions, in association with Minding Creative Minds, who will present a mental health panel and an introduction to their mentoring services.

Comhairle na nÓg will also host a number of fun activities and games in the Rose Garden in support of youth mental health.

Joy In The Park’s engaging programme of wellness, activities and workshops, is provided by the HSE Cork & Kerry Community Health Action Zone and organisations and community groups including SHINE, MyMind, GROW, Cork Counselling Services and Jigsaw.

They will be joined by PIETA, Samaritans, Shine A Light, Aware.ie, and the National Learning Network who will be at the event as part of the support hub, offering their support and information throughout the afternoon.

