Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 14:25

Council seeks planning policy for log cabins

Fianna Fáil councillor William O’Leary explained there has been an increase in applications for the construction of log cabins and modular homes
Cork County Council is to ask the Planning and Development Strategic Policy Committee to outline a clear planning policy with regard to the construction of log cabins and similar structures. Pic; Larry Cummins

John Bohane

Cork County Council is to ask the Planning and Development Strategic Policy Committee to outline a clear planning policy with regard to the construction of log cabins and similar structures.

Fianna Fáil councillor William O’Leary tabled a motion on Monday calling for the local authority to seek advice from the committee on the matter, which he said is becoming a more frequent issue for people in the Cork region. The motion received unanimous support.

Mr O’Leary explained there has been an increase in applications for the construction of log cabins and modular homes. 

“Most councillors have been faced with difficulties from constituents who have gone through the ordinary planning process with regards to having these structures built on their land,” he said. 

“Since 2020, I have had seven different issues around this from people who would have applied for planning and had been refused outright, or withdrawn their application as a compromise could not be found with the planning authority.

“When refusal reasons were set out, it was not in keeping with our own rural design guide,” Mr O’Leary said, adding: “I am hopeful a way forward can be found.”

Fine Gael councillor John Paul O’Shea said the issue needs to be fast-tracked through the committee. “Until we get a policy in place, there will be a lot of differentiation between planners in relation to the whole position on this,” he explained. “Maybe if we could fast-track it through the SPC and get clarity on it, that would be most welcome.”

Chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, added: “It is necessary for us to have a serious discussion around it at planning policy and look at it in the context of our rural housing design guide as to whether that needs to be updated.”

planningcork developmentcork county council
