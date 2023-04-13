Gardaí investigating video of incident where dog 'howled and cried in pure distress'

Gardaí in Cork are investigating an incident involving the treatment of a dog in Cork city, after the incident was recorded by a member of the public in recent days.

A video clip posted by the animal welfare group, My Lovely Horse, shows a dog attached to a leash alongside a car in a car wash. The clip shows a man turning a hose on the animal, who tries to move away from the jet of water.

My Lovely Horse posted the 17-second video clip on their social media page yesterday, April 12. The footage has attracted over 230 comments from members of the public.

“This poor dog howled and cried in pure distress as he was washed in a drive through car wash,” according to a spokesperson for My Lovely Horse on their social media page.

The welfare group also raised concerns about the potential harm to the dog from chemicals used in cleaning.

The incident was reported to a Garda Station in Cork city.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said they are aware of reports of an incident involving a dog which occurred in the Bishopstown area of Cork on April 7.

“An Garda Síochána is making enquiries in relation to this incident and is asking anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact local Gardaí,” the spokesperson said.