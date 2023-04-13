Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 10:32

Hindu celebration in Cork this weekend 

Taking place on Friday, the event invites people from all cultures to join hands and raise funds for Cork charity.
Dr Lekha Menon Margassery, head of the UCC’s Indian alumni community and president of the World Malayalee Council’s Cork Division, stressed the importance of celebrating other cultures as Cork continues to grow as a multicultural hub. Picture: Tomas Tyner, UCC.

Elaine Whelan

CORK will come alive with colour this weekend to celebrate Vishu, the Hindu holiday that marks the beginning of the Kerala New Year.

Éire Óg GAA club in Ovens is hosting a multicultural fundraising event this weekend to celebrate Vishu, Easter and to raise funds for Cork Penny Dinners.

Taking place on Friday, April 14 at 7pm in the GAA club’s grounds, the event invites people from all cultures to join hands and raise funds for the Cork charity.

The event will feature a host of performances and food showcasing the Indian culture with performers from Indian, Irish, Chinese and Latin American backgrounds all joining in the festivities.

Speaking ahead of the event, Dr Lekha Menon Margassery, head of the UCC’s Indian alumni community and president of the World Malayalee Council’s Cork Division, stressed the importance of celebrating other cultures as Cork continues to grow as a multicultural hub.

“Cork has become very multicultural, so learning about different cultures is very important,” she said. 

“It is very nice to integrate other communities into our culture and to learn more about their culture also.”

The event will also be visited by special guests, including the Lord Mayor of Cork city, Cllr Deirdre Forde (FG), programme coordinator of the Cork Migrant Centre, Dr Naomi Masheti, and president of Cork JCI, Anuj Agarwal. Humanitarian awards will also be presented at the event to two members of the community, Akhil Thambi and Bobymon Joy, who saved the life of an Irish person recently.

Tickets for the event are available on the World Malayalee Council Cork website, costing €20 for adults and €18 for children.

Indian dance steps into the spotlight in Cork

