Minister for Education says teacher recruitment is a 'priority' at union congress in Cork

THE Minister for Education Norma Foley has paid tribute to teachers and school leaders for opening their classrooms and hearts to young people and their families from Ukraine.

Speaking this afternoon at the TUI Annual Congress 2023 which was held in Cork, Minister Foley said Ireland has a ‘strong’ education system.

“In Ireland, we are fortunate to have a strong stable education system, where our teachers embrace diversity and inclusion. Our schools have in recent times become safe havens for 15000 children and young people fleeing war in Ukraine.

"I am immensely appreciative of the way that you as teachers and school leaders have opened your classrooms, but also your hearts to young people and their families from Ukraine,” she said.

“In Ireland, we are fortunate to attract entrants to teaching who are of a very high calibre,” said Minister Foley.

“In Ireland, teachers are trusted professionals. We know from research that the quality of teaching is the major contributing factor to educational outcomes for students. We must ensure that we build a strong career pathway for all teachers so that they stay within our system.

“I am mindful that we must continue to ensure that their calibre is copper-fastened throughout their career with continuous professional development and opportunities for reflection, collaboration and innovation,” she added.

The Minister for Education said the recruitment of teachers is a ‘priority’ area.

“The recruitment of teachers is a priority area of action. The Department of Education is undertaking a comprehensive programme to support the supply of teachers. This included providing the allocated staffing resources for the 2023/24 school year to post-primary schools in January.

"We have provided for fully funded upskilling programmes in mathematics, physics and Spanish, and a new Irish upskilling programme is planned for 2023/24.”

She however acknowledged work remains to be done to address teacher supply challenges.

“I acknowledge that work remains to be done to address teacher supply challenges, particularly to ensure the availability of sufficient numbers of substitute teachers.

"The Department continues to work intensively with all stakeholders to develop and implement creative solutions to address the teacher supply challenges for schools. Initial teacher education providers have put in place flexibilities in their programmes which have created greater capacity to assist schools in teacher supply.”