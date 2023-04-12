Cork woman and family in fear of her son after alleged threat to kill, court hears

A Cork woman and her family are in fear of her son after he allegedly sent a text saying “he is going to kill his father and the rest of the family”.

The woman who is aged around 60 testified at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court that she is terrified of her son.

She testified that her son – who is accused of breaching a safety order granted to his mother – had sent a text to his dad which she had seen.

“The text mentions that he is going to kill his father and the rest of the family. I see that as a threat to me too. He made a threat before that he was going to smash the cars and he came down and done it,” the witness stated.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the accused was already charged with breaching a safety order in relation his mother on March 31 and now he was charged with a similar offence again on April 11 in relation to alleged texts.

Killian McCarthy solicitor applied for bail and said the only other alleged breach under the Domestic Violence Act was the March 31 charge.

Mr McCarthy said, “He suffers quite severely from his mental health.” He said the only reason the defendant, who is aged around 30, sent the text to his father was because he was looking for money.

The accused said he did not threaten to kill anyone in the text.

“If given bail I will never speak to my mother and father again. I am hearing voices. I have made 12 suicide attempts. My parents stole this money from me €12,000.

“I am never going near them anyway. The only reason I contacted my father was to get money.

“I don’t need medication. I won’t take it. I don’t need it. I need peace in my life… I am not taking medication. I stopped 12 weeks ago.

“I did damage the cars but I have already paid for it. She (his mother) is definitely not in danger,” the defendant said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said to the young man that his mother says “she is terrified of you”. The defendant replied, “She has no need to be.” Judge Kelleher refused bail and remanded the accused in custody for a week.

Mr McCarthy, solicitor, asked that the defendant would be fully assessed in prison, adding, “I have concerns for him.”