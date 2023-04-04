Locals protest plans to close Union Hall’s historic pier

LOCALS in Union Hall are strongly opposed to plans to close the town’s historic pier.

A protest took place over the weekend following plans made by Cork County Councils to close off the old Keelbeg Pier. The local authority has said that due to health and safety concerns, it is necessary for the pier to be blocked off with a safety barrier.

However, locals vowed to protest and continue to block any move by the council to cut off access to the pier, which they say is important for people engaging in leisure activities, such as for fishing boats, rowing and sailing clubs.

Cork South West TD Christopher O’Sullivan has said that the turnout at the protest sends a clear message that the people of Union Hall and West Cork do not want their access to the pier cut off and would like to see it repaired.

A second protest on the issue has held outside the library in Skibbereen on Monday, where a council meeting was being held.

Protestors also met with supporting Cllrs Declan Hurley, Joe Carroll, Karen Coakley, Paul Hayes, and Deidre Kelly.

“I’m disappointed that Cork County Council is insisting on going ahead with closing off a section of the old Pier at Keelbeg to the public,” said Independent councillor Declan Hurley.

“The community are protesting to voice their anger and concerns at the negative effect such a move will have on their lives and that of this local coastal community who depend on access to the water for recreational activities.

“The council has made no effort to put in place any alternative plan. It’s not just as simple as erecting a barrier and walking away from the problem and say ‘it’s in the interest of safety’.

"I am calling on Cork County Council to delay the erection of the barrier and put in place another solution to allow the public to continue to have access to the water especially as we approach the summer season.

"I’m hoping the public protest and show of support will make the council review this situation and come up with a common-sense solution for everyone involved.”