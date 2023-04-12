Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 07:00

Cork Pokémon fans in for a treat

Pokébundles will be at the Marina Market from Friday April 14 to Sunday April 16 from 10am to 6pm each day.
Some of the cards on sale at The Marina Market from 14-16 April

Martin Mongan

CORK Pokémon fans have the chance to ‘Catch ‘em All’ at the Marina Market this weekend.

Pokébundles Ireland’s last visit to Cork in February attracted thousands of Pokémon fans from all over the country.

Owner Tony Gammell said that fans can expect an even better experience this weekend.

“The feedback from our first event was overwhelmingly positive, but we are committed to making the experience even better this weekend.

“We are official Pokémon retailers, so we will have an incredible mix of sealed product, single cards as well as our famous card bundles – all at fantastic prices.”

Tony admitted that some of the queues to visit the stall in February were longer than he would have liked, but says plans are firmly in place to reduce waiting times significantly.

“We knew that giving collectors the ability to pick exactly the cards they needed would be a hit in Cork, but it meant that some people were queuing for 20-30 minutes.

“We will have more table space this time around so more customers can browse at the same time,” he said.

Tony advises fans that 1pm-4pm will be peak times, so a visit before or after that is recommended.

Pokémon fans have been going crazy for the brand-new set Scarlet and Violet, and Tony is ready to meet demand.

“We will have literally thousands of booster packs available, so there will be no shortage on any day – we may also have some surprises for collectors.”

Water and traffic disruption on southside next Monday and Tuesday

marina market
<p>The US leader is on a four-day trip to the island of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.</p>

US President Joe Biden's plane lands in Belfast

Echo 130Echo 130

