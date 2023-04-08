Cork account elected Munster vice-president of Macra Na Feirme 

An accountant from Cork has been elected as one of Macra Na Feirme’s three vice presidents.

Macra na Feirme is a voluntary organisation representing a community of 10,000 young people from rural Ireland.

The results of the Macra presidential and vice-presidential elections were announced in the Irish Farm Centre, Dublin, and live on the Macra Facebook page on Wednesday.

Elaine Houlihan was announced as Macra’s 39th president, the second female member to serve in the role, following in the footsteps of Catherine Buckley who was the first female Macra president, from 2007 to 2009.

Aishling O’Keeffe from Banteer, County Cork was elected to the vice-presidential position in Munster. An auditor accountant, Ms O’Keeffe joined Banteer Macra in 2016 and since joining has been an active member at club, county and national level.

She was co-opted on to the Macra Finance Committee, serving from 2020 to 2022, and is co-opting on the National Competitions Committee, serving from 2022 to the present. Ms O’Keeffe is an active member having previously competed in the FBD National Capers Final, Novice Debating National Final, and NDC National Bowling Finals to name a few.

Current national president, John Keane, congratulated the new appointees on their success and wished them well during their terms of office.

Mr Keane presided over the election. Speaking after the results, he said: “I know that all the candidates elected will be able to meet the challenges and lead Macra to greater heights.

"Well done to all candidates who put themselves forward for the election.”

Robert Lally from Claremorris Macra Club, Mayo, was elected for the vice president position in the NorthWest.

President-elect, Elaine Houlihan, said: “Thanks to my family and friends who have supported me always and especially throughout my campaign. I could not have done this without the support of my fellow Macra members in Kilmallock and Limerick Macra. I am eagerly looking forward to leading Ireland’s most vibrant rural organisation.”

Meanwhile, Patrick Jordan, Tullow Macra, was confirmed as the incoming Leinster pice-President after running unopposed for his position.

The three new vice presidents will take up their positions alongside president-elect,­­ ­­Elaine Houlihan, at Macra’s national AGM on May 13 next.