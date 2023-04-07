Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 21:43

PICS: Gurranabraher Credit Union celebrates 60th anniversary

PICS: Gurranabraher Credit Union celebrates 60th anniversary

Pictured reading the Original 1963 Credit Union founding meeting minutes is Johanna Forde, after the 60th Anniversary Mass and during the special Board Meeting to recognize the founding of Gurranabraher Credit Union, on the 28th April 1963, in the basement of the Church of the Ascension, Cathedral Road, Cork. Pictures: Jim Coughlan.

Sarah O’Dwyer

Gurranabraher Credit Union recently celebrated their 60th anniversary with a special mass in the Church of the Ascension.

Chairperson of Gurranabraher CU Michael O’Connell said it was a “great event”.

Fr Tomas Walsh presided over the ceremony with members, volunteers, and staff of the credit union taking part.

Pictured are, Paul Moynihan, President North Monastry Past Pupils Union, Ursula O'Donovan, Operations Manager Gurranabraher Credit Union &amp; 60th Anniversary Committee, Brian Neville, CEO Gurranabraher Credit Union, Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Damian Boylan, Aileen Lane, Gurranabraher Credit Union 60th Anniversary Committee, Michael O'Connnell, Vice Chairperson Gurranabraher Credit Union and Johanna Forde, Gurranabraher Credit Union Board Member, at the 60th Anniversary Mass and special Board Meeting to recognize the founding of Gurranabraher Credit Union, on the 28th April 1963, in the basement of the Church of the Ascension, Cathedral Road, Cork.
Pictured are, Paul Moynihan, President North Monastry Past Pupils Union, Ursula O'Donovan, Operations Manager Gurranabraher Credit Union & 60th Anniversary Committee, Brian Neville, CEO Gurranabraher Credit Union, Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Damian Boylan, Aileen Lane, Gurranabraher Credit Union 60th Anniversary Committee, Michael O'Connnell, Vice Chairperson Gurranabraher Credit Union and Johanna Forde, Gurranabraher Credit Union Board Member, at the 60th Anniversary Mass and special Board Meeting to recognize the founding of Gurranabraher Credit Union, on the 28th April 1963, in the basement of the Church of the Ascension, Cathedral Road, Cork.

“We were also delighted to have the choir from St Vincent’s hurling and football club preforming at the mass,” Mr O’Connell said.

The credit union was founded in the basement of the church in back April 1963, and following the mass last weekend, a special meeting of the board was held in the basement to commemorate the first meeting of the credit union. At Sunday’s meeting, the minutes of that first meeting, including the names of all those present, were read, and adopted into the record of the meeting.

Pictured is the Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Damian Boylan with Gurranabraher Credit Union Board members, Kieran O'Donovan, Kevin McCoy, Johnanna Forde, Pat Carroll, Jim Daly, Michael O'Connell, Finbarr Kiely and Brian Neville, CEO Gurranabraher Credit Union, after the Gurranabraher Credit Union 60th Anniversary Mass and attending the special Board Meeting to recognize the founding of Gurranabraher Credit Union, on the 28th April 1963, in the basement of the Church of the Ascension, Cathedral Road, Cork.
Pictured is the Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Damian Boylan with Gurranabraher Credit Union Board members, Kieran O'Donovan, Kevin McCoy, Johnanna Forde, Pat Carroll, Jim Daly, Michael O'Connell, Finbarr Kiely and Brian Neville, CEO Gurranabraher Credit Union, after the Gurranabraher Credit Union 60th Anniversary Mass and attending the special Board Meeting to recognize the founding of Gurranabraher Credit Union, on the 28th April 1963, in the basement of the Church of the Ascension, Cathedral Road, Cork.

The chairman of Gurranabraher Credit Union Michael O’Connell welcomed everyone to the meeting, in particular the deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Damian Boylan.

The chairman said that it was a great day for everyone in attendance “to be standing in the very space where the credit union was founded in 1963”.

Pictured is the Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Damian Boylan with Gurranabraher Credit Union Board members, Kieran O'Donovan, Kevin McCoy, Johnanna Forde, Pat Carroll, Jim Daly, Michael O'Connell, Finbarr Kiely, Brian Neville, CEO Gurranabraher Credit Union and current credit union staff and friends, after the Gurranabraher Credit Union 60th Anniversary Mass and attending the special Board Meeting to recognize the founding of Gurranabraher Credit Union, on the 28th April 1963, in the basement of the Church of the Ascension, Cathedral Road, Cork.
Pictured is the Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Damian Boylan with Gurranabraher Credit Union Board members, Kieran O'Donovan, Kevin McCoy, Johnanna Forde, Pat Carroll, Jim Daly, Michael O'Connell, Finbarr Kiely, Brian Neville, CEO Gurranabraher Credit Union and current credit union staff and friends, after the Gurranabraher Credit Union 60th Anniversary Mass and attending the special Board Meeting to recognize the founding of Gurranabraher Credit Union, on the 28th April 1963, in the basement of the Church of the Ascension, Cathedral Road, Cork.

He paid tribute to the founding members and welcomed some of their family members who joined them for the special event. Meanwhile, Mr Boylan said that he was delighted to be there to represent the Lord Mayor Councillor Deirdre Forde.

Mr Boylan added that his family have been associated with the credit union for nearly all of the 60 years it has been in operation.

Pictured is the Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Damian Boylan with Gurranabraher Credit Union Board members, Kieran O'Donovan, Kevin McCoy, Johnanna Forde, Pat Carroll, Jim Daly, Michael O'Connell, Finbarr Kiely and Brian Neville, CEO Gurranabraher Credit Union and current credit union staff members, after the Gurranabraher Credit Union 60th Anniversary Mass and attending the special Board Meeting to recognize the founding of Gurranabraher Credit Union, on the 28th April 1963, in the basement of the Church of the Ascension, Cathedral Road, Cork.
Pictured is the Deputy Lord Mayor Cllr Damian Boylan with Gurranabraher Credit Union Board members, Kieran O'Donovan, Kevin McCoy, Johnanna Forde, Pat Carroll, Jim Daly, Michael O'Connell, Finbarr Kiely and Brian Neville, CEO Gurranabraher Credit Union and current credit union staff members, after the Gurranabraher Credit Union 60th Anniversary Mass and attending the special Board Meeting to recognize the founding of Gurranabraher Credit Union, on the 28th April 1963, in the basement of the Church of the Ascension, Cathedral Road, Cork.

He congratulated the credit union for the voluntary work they are doing in the community, particularly through their sponsorship of local schools, sports clubs, community and residents associations, and wished the credit union every success for the future.

Read More

Location unveiled for new Michael Collins statue in Cork city

More in this section

Murder investigation launched in Cork after death of pensioner  Murder investigation launched in Cork after death of pensioner 
Location unveiled for new Michael Collins statue in Cork city Location unveiled for new Michael Collins statue in Cork city
Patrick St reopens after woman hospitalised in lunchtime collision Patrick St reopens after woman hospitalised in lunchtime collision
gurranabrahercommunity & volunteering
<p>Three-year-olds Sophie Kingston and her friend Ellie Ryan having fun at the Easter Egg hunt at Fota House on Friday. Picture Dan Linehan</p>

Cork weather: Enjoy the sunshine while it lasts 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more