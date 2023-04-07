IDA announces 35 jobs for Cork

THE IDA has announced 35 new jobs for Cork, as part of wider plans to create 100 jobs across Cork, Galway, and Dublin.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment Simon Coveney and IDA Ireland announced the creation of 100 jobs across the three counties on Wednesday.

The roles are being created across five high-growth companies from Europe and the US.

QbDVision, the creators of a first-of-its-kind Digital CMC platform, has announced the opening of its first international office in Cork, creating 15 jobs.

The platform has been designed to accelerate the drug development lifecycle and help organisations swiftly and efficiently deliver the next generation of breakthrough therapies.

Healthcare solutions company Movano Health has announced that it will expand its Cork base, growing its Irish subsidiary to more than 20 employees.

Movano is a purpose-driven healthcare solutions company at the intersection of medical and consumer devices, and makers of the Evie Ring, a health wearable for women.

Opened in 2021, Movano Health’s Irish subsidiary currently employs five people with offices at the Rubicon Centre in Cork.

Making the announcement, Mr Coveney said: “I warmly welcome IDA’s announcement today that five new companies will be coming to our shores, creating 100 new jobs. The positions will be spread across a range of sectors and indeed cities, demonstrating Ireland’s position as an excellent strategic choice for global business, both in terms of our geographic location and our wealth of diverse and highly skilled talent.”