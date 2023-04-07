Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 08:32

IDA announces 35 jobs for Cork

The roles are being created across five high-growth companies from Europe and the US.
IDA announces 35 jobs for Cork

Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment Simon Coveney and IDA Ireland announced the creation of 100 jobs across the three counties on Wednesday.

Elaine Whelan

THE IDA has announced 35 new jobs for Cork, as part of wider plans to create 100 jobs across Cork, Galway, and Dublin.

Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment Simon Coveney and IDA Ireland announced the creation of 100 jobs across the three counties on Wednesday.

The roles are being created across five high-growth companies from Europe and the US.

QbDVision, the creators of a first-of-its-kind Digital CMC platform, has announced the opening of its first international office in Cork, creating 15 jobs.

The platform has been designed to accelerate the drug development lifecycle and help organisations swiftly and efficiently deliver the next generation of breakthrough therapies.

Healthcare solutions company Movano Health has announced that it will expand its Cork base, growing its Irish subsidiary to more than 20 employees.

Movano is a purpose-driven healthcare solutions company at the intersection of medical and consumer devices, and makers of the Evie Ring, a health wearable for women.

Opened in 2021, Movano Health’s Irish subsidiary currently employs five people with offices at the Rubicon Centre in Cork.

Making the announcement, Mr Coveney said: “I warmly welcome IDA’s announcement today that five new companies will be coming to our shores, creating 100 new jobs. The positions will be spread across a range of sectors and indeed cities, demonstrating Ireland’s position as an excellent strategic choice for global business, both in terms of our geographic location and our wealth of diverse and highly skilled talent.”

Read More

'The days of throwing away the key are gone': New approach to rehabilitating inmates at Cork Prison

More in this section

BMI Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals John Lydon’s wife Nora Forster dies aged 80
Emergency services attend scene of collision in County Cork Emergency services attend scene of collision in County Cork
Celebrated athlete launches Cheetah Run Celebrated athlete launches Cheetah Run
cork jobs
<p>A Cork woman picked up a cheque worth €500,000 at Lotto HQ this afternoon.</p>

'This money will be absolutely life-changing': Cork woman wins €500,000 in EuroMillions Plus 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

People holding phone with App

It's all about Cork!

Have you downloaded your FREE ie logo  App?

It's all about Cork!

Download Today

App Store LogoGoogle Play Logo

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more