Labour Cork calls on Taoiseach to take responsibility for failures in services for children with disabilities

CALLS have been made for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to assume responsibility for the failures of the Children Disability Network Teams (CDNTs).

“16,342 children are still awaiting contact from their CDNT,” said Labour Local Area Rep for Cork City Peter Horgan at the recent Labour Party conference in Cork.

Referencing the most recent annual CDNT staff census and workforce review which was published in October 2022, he said: “The latest staff census shows as the lead employer of CDNTs, the HSE managed to retain just 61% of its staff in 2022 with the overall vacancy rate across the 91 teams increasing by 6%.

“57 teams have vacancy rates above the national average of 34%, with Wexford, Cork, Waterford, Meath and parts of Dublin being the worst affected.

“In 2022, we saw a reduction of 60,000 therapy hours for children. The effect of this is felt by teams nationally.

“Despite funding of €105 million allocated to disability services for 2022, we have seen a meagre increase in total staffing levels of 28 people.”

Mr Horgan said that the lack of pay parity between Section 38/39 teams is “unacceptable” and that action must be taken immediately to ensure equality and tackle retention.

“We cannot countenance the shrugging of shoulders from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael ministers any longer.

“Teams all across the country are decimated, as staff leave for better pay and conditions elsewhere, leaving thousands of children with no hope of essential therapeutic intervention and support."

Mr Horgan said it is time for Mr Varadkar to assume responsibility and “formally put the full weight of his office behind parents and children”.

Speaking to The Echo, a spokesperson for the HSE said: “Everyone working in the HSE, at a national level, and in each of our Community Healthcare Organisations (CHOs) and our children’s disability network teams, is very aware of the importance of children’s disability services and early intervention in the lives of many families all over Ireland.

“It is not acceptable to have to wait an extended time for either an assessment of your child’s needs or therapy that would help your child and your family. We are sorry to those families who have had a poor experience in trying to access services.

“Our 91 children’s disability teams are providing care and therapy to thousands of families around the country each day.

“Each team is supported by a Children’s Disability Network Manager, and team members typically include speech and language therapists, occupational therapists, psychologists, physiotherapists, and social workers, amongst others,” the spokesperson said.

The HSE is currently running a national recruitment campaign and said it will “continue to work hard to make a difference and to build a sustainable and better service for children”.