West Cork town to transform for Jazz festival this weekend

The theme for this year's festival is 'Carnival of Creatures', with a colourful, New Orleans-style jazz funeral parade promising to be the highlight of the weekend
Ballydehob Jazz Festivals, Ballydehob, West Cork, Ireland. Credit: Jason Lee

Elaine Whelan

WEST Cork is set to transform into a New Orleans-style carnival this May Bank Holiday weekend as the Ballydehob Jazz Festival gets underway. 

The jazz bonanza, now in its 17th year, will welcome visitors from across Cork, Ireland and further afield with jazz-lovers set to enjoy the parade and a host of exciting gigs. 

The theme for this year's festival is 'Carnival of Creatures', with a colourful, New Orleans-style jazz funeral parade promising to be the highlight of the weekend.

The events on offer across the weekend will combine headline performances from the likes of West Cork-based singer, Camilla Griehsel, with dance workshops, food markets and poetry slams.

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 festival in Cask on MacCurtain Street this week, founder Joe O’Leary said:

“It’s amazing how the festival has evolved from a bunch of jazz enthusiasts wanting to bring music of world stage standard to our small village 18 years ago, to a true celebration of the wild energy of jazz interpreted by an incredibly talented creative community."

Tickets are available at www.ballydehobjazzfestival.org

