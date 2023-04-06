Everyman stop on McTell’s upcoming Irish tour

Singer songwriter Ralph McTell is celebrating more than 50 years on the road with a new Irish tour.

The tour will see the artist take to the stage in The Everyman theatre on November 5 to perform well-known tracks. His live show is described as “a night of lyrical songs and stories, interspersed with some of the finest fingerstyle guitar playing in the world”.

“Over my writing career,” McTell said, “I have written and recorded a number of songs that reflect my affection for Ireland, and I wanted to celebrate that by inviting some of my Irish musician friends to take part in this special recording.”

Ralph made his debut in 1968 with the album Eight Frames a Second and in 1974 the release of ‘Streets of London’ earned him an Ivor Novello Award.

In 2002, he was presented with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards.

The tour will begin on October 26 and tickets are on sale now at www.ralphmctell.co.uk.