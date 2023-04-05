Cork TikTok creator Sarah McShane lands sweet gig as ALDI’s Chief Easter Egg Taster

A Cork woman with a sweet tooth has landed the dream job many of us would hunger after.

Sarah McShane from County Cork has been named as one of ALDI’s Chief Easter Egg Tasting Officers.

The competition, which was launched in March, saw ALDI invite chocolate connoisseurs from around the country to submit a short audition video explaining why they should be considered for the “world’s sweetest job”.

ALDI can confirm its inbox was choc-a-bloc with applications but ultimately Sarah was chosen based on her egg-ceptional qualifications.

As a TikTok content creator, Sarah regularly offers “brutally honest” reviews of everything from takeaways to chocolate.

A self-described chocolate lover, Sarah gave special mention to ALDI’s Dairyfine Mint Bubbly Chocolate saying, “You can’t get better than it,” she said.

Sarah, along with two other lucky winners, including Natalia Kostecka from County Limerick and Ella McInerney from County Offaly, received a selection of ALDI’s Easter Egg range to sample, taste, and review.

In eggs-change for these Easter goodies, the Chief Easter Egg Tasting Officers will offer all-important feedback on taste, texture and appearance that will help shape and inform next year’s range.

This year’s range, which starts at just €0.59 and is available in all 155 ALDI stores nationwide, includes the ever-popular Peanut Surprise Egg €4.99 as well as the showstopping Ice Cream Sundae Egg €7.99 and super croc-olatey Giant Crocodile Egg €13.99.

Speaking about landing the role, Sarah McShane said: “I am so grateful to have been chosen as one of this year’s Chief Easter Egg Tasting Officers.

"As a die-hard foodie, this job is nothing short of a dream come true. I cannot wait to get stuck into this year’s amazing Easter chocolate range and share my thoughts with ALDI as well as my followers on TikTok.”

Laura Harper, Buying Director at ALDI Ireland, said: “We received countless submissions for this year’s Chief Easter Egg Tasting Offer role, but Sarah wowed judges with her foodie credentials and commitment to honesty.

“At ALDI, we pride ourselves on our Easter egg range, but we know there’s always room for improvement and innovation. Customer feedback is invaluable, and we look forward to hearing what Sarah has to say about this year’s selection. Who knows? Maybe it will influence next year’s range.”