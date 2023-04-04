Cork Airport set for busy Easter weekend

There is great excitement in the air as Cork Airport is ready to welcome over 102,000 passengers over the Easter period.

As schools break for the holidays, thousands of families will take the opportunity to travel to one of the many summer destinations available from the airport.

Munster’s busiest airport, Cork Airport will see over 45,000 passengers travelling over the Easter bank holiday weekend alone.

The Easter bunny was spotted at Cork Airport ahead of a very busy Easter period. Pictured is staff member at the Loop Sophie Reynolds giving the Easter Bunny a helping hand. Pic: Brian Lougheed.

This Friday will also see Cork Airport welcome the return of the twice-weekly service to Zurich, Switzerland – operated by Edelweiss, on behalf of SWISS International Air Lines.

The service, which will operate on Friday and Monday will provide direct connectivity to the largest city in Switzerland.

Managing Director at Cork Airport, Niall MacCarthy, said: “We’re in full swing for the summer at Cork Airport and we expect to welcome more than 2.5 million passengers this year.

We have lots of new routes, but most importantly, the convenience of using Cork Airport and the friendliness of our staff is our unique proposition to passengers right across the South of Ireland.

"Happy Easter to all our passengers."

In March, 99% of passengers cleared security in 20 minutes or less, however, passengers travelling from Cork over Easter are advised to arrive at the airport at least 90 minutes before their flight is due to depart.