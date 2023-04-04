40-year-old Cork family baking business expands

FORTY years is a long time to be sifting, stirring, mixing, whipping up butter and sugar and rolling out pastry.

But Doreen’s Bakery, a family business based in Ballincollig, has stood the test of time, and is now expanding.

Cathal Moynihan, operations supervisor, says it all began with his grandparents.

“Doreen and Gerard O’Kelly established the bakery in 1983 in the kitchen of their home in Ballincollig.

“They began by serving fresh loaves of bread every morning.”

Doreen had six children, including Olive, Cathal’s mum, who also worked in the bakery when she was younger.

Doreen takes up the story.

“When the kids were small, I couldn’t work, I started a small catering company from home, making tarts, cakes and breads. When I got going, people began putting in orders for cakes and tarts.”

She had a good work-force beside her.

“All the kids rolled up their sleeves and helped out,” says Doreen. “It was their part-time jobs. My husband used to do the deliveries.”

The business operated out of a small unit at Rosewood in Ballincollig for a couple of years, then, 20 years ago, it moved to Unit 9 at the Westside Centre in Model Farm Road, Bishopstown.

Doreen’s Bakery Cork has announced a large extension and is launching a new stylish cafe.

Where did Doreen hone her baking skills?

“I did Domestic Science in school and then I went on to Cathal Brugha Street College to do a cheffing course.”

Did this enterprising woman always have a natural culinary flair?

“Yes, I always had a flair for baking and cooking,” says Doreen. “And I liked it.”

Now, with the experience of three generations behind them, Doreen and Cathal have expanded and set up a new takeaway café in Model Farm Road, where customers can order lunch and dinner as well as the family’s staple breads, tarts, cakes and coffees.

“When we expanded recently, we bought the unit next door,” says Doreen of their Model Farm Road base.

“We really needed more space and a better opportunity to display our produce, showing all our range."

Doreen’s Bakery has come a long way since the family kitchen was the hub of the business.

“My grandmother used to make apple tarts for local restaurants in Ballincollig and they were delivered by my uncles back-along,” says Cathal.

“From the new unit where the business is now based, we began making breads and confectionary products, selling to retail outlets, supermarkets, and larger chains in the greater Cork area.

Customers loved the home-made cream cakes, tarts, special occasion cakes and the variety of artesian breads from the bakery.

“All our bakers and confectioners make our products from scratch,” says Cathal.

“We employ 11 bakers and confectioners, then there are a number of drivers and operatives.

“Doreen is still going strong in the business at 71, she still manages the quality control, making sure all the products are up to her levels of high quality.

“She is still very active in the business; still baking and doing confectionary using all her own recipes.”

Will Doreen share a recipe or two?

“I don’t think she will!” says Cathal with a laugh. “They are all her own bespoke recipes.”

But she does have a few tips.

“Stick to good recipes and to good quality ingredients,” says Doreen.

“Using fresh ingredients is very important. And we pride ourselves on supporting local.”

The health loaf, the sourdough bread, the apple tarts, the slabs and cream cakes... all have the hall-mark of home-baking. New savoury products introduced such as quiches, sausage rolls and takeaway wholesome meals are simply delicious.

The new extension to the much-loved Doreen’s Bakery is impressive.

“The new extension will include a takeaway café that will offer an extensive menu of delicious coffees, all our usual cakes, and lots of additions for lunch and dinner options,” says Cathal.

“It will provide a relaxed atmosphere and seating outside, making it the perfect spot to catch up with friends or family.

“The takeaway café was opened two weeks ago, it took a long time to plan. We’re really excited about it.”

Old habits die hard.

“My uncle Dermot O’Kelly is still involved in the business too,” says Cathal. “He’s involved in finance and the back office.

“It’s great that so many members of the family have worked in the business for a long time; three generations, and we are fortunate to have a very loyal workforce.”

Doreen’s Bakery has a loyal customer base too.

“We are thrilled to be expanding and opening our stylish new takeaway café,” says Doreen.

“Our customers have been loyal to us over the years, and we are excited to offer them even more delicious options.

“It’s a family tradition, and we look forward to continuing to serve our community for many more years to come.”

Doreen’s Bakery, Cork, has always been dedicated, providing high-quality baked goods and exceptional customer service.

“We get on really well with our staff and with our customers,” says Cathal. “We have a great relationship.

“Our staff are proud of what we do and what we’ve opened up. It’s a nice environment to work in.”

Doreen praises her team.

“I couldn’t have done it without the hard work and dedication of my staff,” she says. “They are an essential part of our family tradition, and we are grateful for their contribution to our success.

“Our manager, Lucas, who has been with us for 14 years, is particularly instrumental in ensuring we maintain our quality standards as we expand.”

Doreen’s Bakery is proud to be a family business.

“We want other families to enjoy our produce together. It would be great to increase employment in our local area and be a success,” says Cathal. “It’s a real family business. We all get on well - and we kill each other too!”