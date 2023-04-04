Andy plans to reverse car around 76km route for charity

A Cork man is set to reverse a car around a 76km route to raise funds for charity and also to honour the memory of his late brother-in-law.

Andy Moynihan, from Ballydesmond, is raising funds for Pieta House by reversing a car along a 76km route on Easter Sunday.

The reversing route will begin in Andy’s native Ballydesmond and go on to Kiskeam, Boherbue, Newmarket, Kanturk, Banteer, Rathcoole, Millstreet and Knocknagree, before returning to Ballydesmond.

Andy is taking on the backward challenge in memory of his late brother-in-law, Michael Murphy, who passed away in 2011.

“I always wanted to do something to raise money for Pieta House ever since my brother-in-law passed away in 2011,” the Ballydesmond man explained.

“Before Christmas I came up with this idea about reversing the car to raise money.

“It hasn’t been done around the place before and there’s always tractor runs every weekend and car runs, so I was trying to do something different.”

Andy initially set a fundraising goal of €3,000 but has already surpassed that, with donations now at €6,100.

He expressed his gratitude to the staff at Danone Macroom who are donating €800 from their staff raffle to his cause.

“I drove a truck for twenty years so I am used to reversing around places, and I drive a lorry now so I would do a lot of it [reversing],” Andy explained.

“I am well used to reversing at this stage so I think it will come naturally enough to me when I start, hopefully.”

Andy will go the extra mile in style thanks to Banteer dealership, E Tarrant & Sons Ltd, who have kindly donated an electric car for hum to use on the day.

The reverse car run is expected to take Andy and his team around three and a half hours to complete, inclusive of breaks.

He will be joined by a number of marshals who will ensure both his safety and that of other road users.

“Motorbikes will be up and down the road blocking junctions,” Andy explained.

“The sergeant in Millstreet Garda Station will be clearing the road in front of me, a good friend of mine will be leading me out in front of me and my other brother-in-law will be behind me.

“There will be a couple more cars going to Kanturk and Newmarket — they’re busier areas so we will need more people out there.”

Donations to Andy’s Reverse Car Run can be made on idonate.ie.