Genie Mac! Ballincollig school brings Aladdin tale to stage

A CORK primary school recently performed their musical Aladdin - This is Me to full houses over the course of five nights.

Over 100 students from Scoil Barra, a co-educational primary school in Ballincollig participated in their own version of the Aladdin story which was full of all the pizazz and an extra burst of genie magic.

Maria Marrinan who is a teacher in the Ballincollig national school said their production of the musical was very successful.

“It was a huge success. It went wonderfully well. It was held in the school hall. We squeezed in 235 seats. Every night was a sell-out. It was Aladdin with a touch of The Greatest Showman thrown in as well. It is like a mishmash. We never do it straight,” she said.

“It is a great experience for the students,” said Ms Marrinan.

Deputy Principal Joanne Doherty giving some last minute instrructions to stage staff prior to their afternoon matinee of their school musical "Aladdin - This is Me " at Scoil Barra Ballincollig, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

“Over 100 students from fifth and sixth class participated in the musical. They will always have the memories of starring in a school musical. It has helped them to make friends. After Covid we found students were a lot more anxious and this musical has brought the children out once again. They have been a credit to their parents, themselves, and the school.

“We have a very proud tradition in Scoil Barra for staging high quality musicals. We have held 17 musicals over the last 35 years. This year’s show was no exception. It highlighted the talents of our pupils who have been tirelessly working to bring the show to life.

“This year’s musical was the one held in five years.

“We were just about to hold a musical in March 2020 before the onset of Covid.,” she added.

Siobhan Dunne, SNA looking after Millie O'Leary ( Jasmine )in the makeup room prior to their afternoon matinee of their school musical "Aladdin - This is Me " at Scoil Barra Ballincollig, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

The primary school teacher paid tribute to a plethora of people who worked so hard to make the musical such a huge success.

“Training went on for weeks and even months. We were able to cast before Christmas and then the really hard work started in January. The main characters rehearsed so hard. There is so much that goes on behind the scenes as well with regards to make up, costumes and set design.

“The whole of the recent mid-term break was taken over by former principals, former teachers, parents all helping in the building of the set on the stage.

Veronica Wiecek and Olivia Habermayer who play palace people in makeup prior to the afternoon matinee of their school musical "Aladdin - This is Me " at Scoil Barra Ballincollig, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

“It has been a real team effort. Our production team of set designers, painters, builders, costume makers, make-up artists, props crew, sound and lighting technicians, musicians and PR committee all worked tirelessly along with our choreographers, musical directors, and director/ producers to knit together this wonderful production.

“Our principal Karen O’Sullivan has been the real spearhead behind it all.

“She is the musical director and the genius behind the scenes. She couldn’t do it without everyone behind her as well,” she added.

Ms Marrinan said the set and costumes on show for the musical were full of ‘exotic’ colour.

Teacher Sarah Twomey putting last minute makup on Beíbhinn Gleeson prior to their afternoon matinee of their school musical "Aladdin - This is Me " at Scoil Barra Ballincollig, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

“The set and costumes were a feast for the eyes. They were full of exotic colour which immediately conjures up the desert. These were a labour of love for a talented and generous group of parents, friends, and staff of Scoil Barra. We have always been very lucky to have so many volunteer their time and talents.” The teacher said the audience loved the school musical.

“A sister of one of the main characters came to the musical every single night.

“The wide smiles on the members of the audience were so pleasing to see. They loved it.”