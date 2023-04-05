Cork City and Crann Centre in partnership

A NEW charity partnership between Cork City FC and the Crann Centre in Ovens will support Cork people living with neuro-physical disabilities, and will strive to make society more accessible.

Crann is a pioneering Cork charity that provides life-long, life-changing solutions for children, adults and families living with spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, spina bifida, osteogenesis imperfecta and other neuro-physical disabilities.

The partnership will raise vital funds for the charity and will see the team at Crann lending their expertise to advise Cork City FC on accessibility features for an enhanced experience for all at the club’s Turner’s Cross grounds.

Cork City FC will be ambassadors for Crann’s annual ‘Walk N Roll’ fundraising campaign, which takes place between June 8 and 12.

The event, which asks participants to take on a 5km challenge however they like, aims to raise €100,000, and Cork City FC has set its own fundraising target of €25,000 through a series of online and in-person events.

On Friday, June 9, Cork City FC superfan and Crann service user Cian Hennessy will take to the pitch as club mascot for the big match against Dundalk at Turners Cross.

There will be a collection at the fixture for Crann and city fans will also be able to participate by joining the Cork City FC JustGiving team page in May.

Dermot Usher, owner of Cork City FC, said everyone at the club was delighted to team up with the Crann Centre to help raise funds and awareness about the charity’s work.

“Our partnership will be about more than fundraising however, and we’re looking forward to working with Crann to see how we can make Turner’s Cross as accessible as possible,” Mr Usher said.

“We are working to improve the match day experience for everyone and that includes our fans with disabilities.”

Cian’s mum Valerie Hennessy said Cian is really excited to be the mascot for a Cork City match. “Cian has attended all the games since he was very young,” she said. “To be a mascot and have his brothers and friends there will be really special for him.”

Donations to support Crann’s services can be made to https://cranncentre.ie/donate/