Wed, 05 Apr, 2023 - 07:00

Cork City and Crann Centre in partnership

The partnership will raise vital funds for the charity and will see the team at Crann lending their expertise to advise Cork City FC on accessibility features for an enhanced experience for all at the club’s Turner’s Cross grounds.
Cork City and Crann Centre in partnership

Padraig Mallon, chief executive The Crann Centre, and Dermot Usher, owner Cork City FC, with Cork City FC superfan and Crann service user Cian Hennessy at Turner’s Cross.

Donal O’Keeffe

A NEW charity partnership between Cork City FC and the Crann Centre in Ovens will support Cork people living with neuro-physical disabilities, and will strive to make society more accessible.

Crann is a pioneering Cork charity that provides life-long, life-changing solutions for children, adults and families living with spinal cord injuries, multiple sclerosis, spina bifida, osteogenesis imperfecta and other neuro-physical disabilities.

The partnership will raise vital funds for the charity and will see the team at Crann lending their expertise to advise Cork City FC on accessibility features for an enhanced experience for all at the club’s Turner’s Cross grounds.

Cork City FC will be ambassadors for Crann’s annual ‘Walk N Roll’ fundraising campaign, which takes place between June 8 and 12.

The event, which asks participants to take on a 5km challenge however they like, aims to raise €100,000, and Cork City FC has set its own fundraising target of €25,000 through a series of online and in-person events.

On Friday, June 9, Cork City FC superfan and Crann service user Cian Hennessy will take to the pitch as club mascot for the big match against Dundalk at Turners Cross.

There will be a collection at the fixture for Crann and city fans will also be able to participate by joining the Cork City FC JustGiving team page in May.

Dermot Usher, owner of Cork City FC, said everyone at the club was delighted to team up with the Crann Centre to help raise funds and awareness about the charity’s work.

“Our partnership will be about more than fundraising however, and we’re looking forward to working with Crann to see how we can make Turner’s Cross as accessible as possible,” Mr Usher said.

“We are working to improve the match day experience for everyone and that includes our fans with disabilities.”

Cian’s mum Valerie Hennessy said Cian is really excited to be the mascot for a Cork City match. “Cian has attended all the games since he was very young,” she said. “To be a mascot and have his brothers and friends there will be really special for him.”

Donations to support Crann’s services can be made to https://cranncentre.ie/donate/

Read More

Cork City FC owner extends open invitation to fans for sit-down chat

More in this section

Man (50s) confirmed dead following house fire in Cork city Man (50s) confirmed dead following house fire in Cork city
Garda Stock Brothers charged in connection with Mayfield assault; and with producing a hammer and hurley
Drunken man urinated on backpacks in Penneys Drunken man urinated on backpacks in Penneys
cork city fc
<p>Members of the Carey and Russell families at Cork Airport heading to Disneyland Paris for the Easter break. Pic: Brian Lougheed</p>

Cork Airport set for busy Easter weekend

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more