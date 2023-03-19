Sun, 19 Mar, 2023 - 19:33

Cork City FC owner extends open invitation to fans for sit-down chat

Fans invited to come to Turners Cross Tavern at 2pm on Saturday, March 25
Pictured is Dermot Usher, Cork City FC Owner

Eoin Kelleher

Cork City football club’s new owner Dermot Usher has extended an open invitation to supporters for a discussion on how to improve the match night atmosphere.

“Any Cork City fan who wants to be a part of the discussion on how to improve the atmosphere, in particular The Shed, on match nights I have reserved an area in Turners Cross Tavern at 2pm on Saturday, March 25. Looking forward to meeting you all,” said Mr Usher.

Kildare-based businessman Mr Usher completed his takeover of Cork City FC in February. Members of Foras, the society set up to operate the club in 2007, voted by 84 percent to relinquish control of the fans-owned club in December.

The invitation has sparked online debate around the concept, with one member of the public suggesting away fans should wait in the stands for more than 10 minutes at the end of matches to prevent any quarrels between home and away fans from breaking out.

Another member of the public posted online: “There's definitely structures that could be put in place to ensure the safety of the Shed, yet still preserve its rambunctious character. Offer an alternative to the youngsters who keep trying to sneak in there, create a 'Shedheads' Junior section on the other side of goal.”

