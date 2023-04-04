Rail warnings for Cork commuters ahead of busy Easter weekend

With revised rail timetables in place for the Easter weekend and major works affecting Cork to Dublin services, Iarnród Éireann has advised its customers to check times before travel, and has strongly recommended pre-booking journeys.

Major disruptions are planned for the Cork to Dublin Heuston service over the weekend, with track and bridge renewal works taking place between Portlaoise and Thurles from the afternoon of Good Friday to the morning of Easter Monday.

A revised timetable will operate between Cork and Dublin, Tralee and Limerick, with bus transfers between Portlaoise and Thurles in both directions, and advance booking essential during these times.

In Dublin, works will disrupt DART services, while works between Portadown and Belfast will mean bus transfers will operate between Newry and Belfast on Dublin/Belfast Enterprise services.

The company, also known as Irish Rail, has advised that customers check services for the weekend for revised schedules, at www.irishrail.ie or at the Iarnród Éireann app.

Intercity travel can also be booked at the website or app, and, the company has urged, particularly at busiest times and during the times of major works.