Tue, 04 Apr, 2023 - 14:57

Rail warnings for Cork commuters ahead of busy Easter weekend

Major disruptions are planned for the Cork to Dublin Heuston service over the weekend
Rail warnings for Cork commuters ahead of busy Easter weekend

A revised timetable will operate between Cork and Dublin.

Donal O’Keeffe

With revised rail timetables in place for the Easter weekend and major works affecting Cork to Dublin services, Iarnród Éireann has advised its customers to check times before travel, and has strongly recommended pre-booking journeys.

Major disruptions are planned for the Cork to Dublin Heuston service over the weekend, with track and bridge renewal works taking place between Portlaoise and Thurles from the afternoon of Good Friday to the morning of Easter Monday.

A revised timetable will operate between Cork and Dublin, Tralee and Limerick, with bus transfers between Portlaoise and Thurles in both directions, and advance booking essential during these times.

In Dublin, works will disrupt DART services, while works between Portadown and Belfast will mean bus transfers will operate between Newry and Belfast on Dublin/Belfast Enterprise services.

The company, also known as Irish Rail, has advised that customers check services for the weekend for revised schedules, at www.irishrail.ie or at the Iarnród Éireann app.

Intercity travel can also be booked at the website or app, and, the company has urged, particularly at busiest times and during the times of major works.

Read More

Tributes paid to great Togher community man John O'Brien

More in this section

engineer meeting for an architectural project. working with partner and engineering tools working on blueprint architectural pro Green light for sheltered housing units on Cork city’s northside
Evictions ban Homelessness campaigner Fr Peter McVerry warns of oncoming ‘tsunami of misery’
Graham Norton to host first Irish original Prime Video series Graham Norton to host first Irish original Prime Video series
irish railcork public transport#transportcork transport
<p>Existing public toilets at the Kinsale Town Car Park adjacent to the bus stop are no longer fit for purpose and their foundations are unsound. </p>

Temporary toilets to be installed in Kinsale town

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more