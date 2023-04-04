Tue, 04 Apr, 2023 - 11:36

Tributes paid to great Togher community man John O'Brien

Mr O’Brien was involved in a host of community organisations and initiatives, including Togher Men’s Shed, as well as running Stalks and Stems Florist in Togher
Tributes paid to great Togher community man John O'Brien

John O’Brien of Stalks and Stems florist, who gave his time to so many voluntary organisations in the Togher area.

Darragh Bermingham

TRIBUTES have been paid to community man, John O’Brien, who passed away recently.

Mr O’Brien was involved in a host of community organisations and initiatives, including Togher Men’s Shed, as well as running Stalks and Stems Florist in Togher.

He passed away on March 22, and tributes have been pouring in on RIP.ie.

In a statement following his passing, John’s daughter Carolyn Miller said:

“It is with a broken heart that I’m writing this, as Dad passed away today in his favourite spot in the garden, where he spent so much time planting, inventing and creating.

“He lived for his grandchildren’s love and activities and the love everyone working in the shop showed him, not to mention the constant flow of customers asking him how he was and the non-stop laughter.

“Dads making of boxes, wiring Gerbera and so much more kept him busy but also gave a little bit of himself to serve our customers.

“Mum and Dad are together forever now and will look after each other,” she added.

Carolyn also thanked members of the community for their “overwhelming support” following Mr O’Brien’s passing, and for sharing “fantastic stories” about him.

“Dad was involved in so much in the community but his latest journey was with the Togher Mens Shed,” she said.

“As a family we request family flowers only and donations in lieu to the Togher Mens Shed, that can be left with O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Sarsfield road.”

In a statement, Togher Tidy Towns paid tribute to Mr O’Brien.

“Our committee members and volunteers would like to express our deepest condolences to Carolyn Miller on the sad and sudden passing of her beautiful father, John O’Brien.

“John loved the idea of Tidy Towns and would participate in any way he could, especially in the earlier years.

“John will be sadly missed.”

Read More

Liam Lynch exhibition opens in Fermoy

More in this section

Graham Norton to host first Irish original Prime Video series Graham Norton to host first Irish original Prime Video series
Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges
Engineering man showing blueprint detail for people buying house. Plans for houses in Cork beauty spot rejected by council
cork people
<p>Fr McVerry has previously claimed Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien wanted to extend the eviction ban but was overruled by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, an allegation denied by Mr Varadkar.</p>

Homelessness campaigner Fr Peter McVerry warns of oncoming ‘tsunami of misery’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more