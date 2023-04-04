Tributes paid to great Togher community man John O'Brien

TRIBUTES have been paid to community man, John O’Brien, who passed away recently.

Mr O’Brien was involved in a host of community organisations and initiatives, including Togher Men’s Shed, as well as running Stalks and Stems Florist in Togher.

He passed away on March 22, and tributes have been pouring in on RIP.ie.

In a statement following his passing, John’s daughter Carolyn Miller said:

“It is with a broken heart that I’m writing this, as Dad passed away today in his favourite spot in the garden, where he spent so much time planting, inventing and creating.

“He lived for his grandchildren’s love and activities and the love everyone working in the shop showed him, not to mention the constant flow of customers asking him how he was and the non-stop laughter.

“Dads making of boxes, wiring Gerbera and so much more kept him busy but also gave a little bit of himself to serve our customers.

“Mum and Dad are together forever now and will look after each other,” she added.

Carolyn also thanked members of the community for their “overwhelming support” following Mr O’Brien’s passing, and for sharing “fantastic stories” about him.

“Dad was involved in so much in the community but his latest journey was with the Togher Mens Shed,” she said.

“As a family we request family flowers only and donations in lieu to the Togher Mens Shed, that can be left with O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Sarsfield road.”

In a statement, Togher Tidy Towns paid tribute to Mr O’Brien.

“Our committee members and volunteers would like to express our deepest condolences to Carolyn Miller on the sad and sudden passing of her beautiful father, John O’Brien.

“John loved the idea of Tidy Towns and would participate in any way he could, especially in the earlier years.

“John will be sadly missed.”