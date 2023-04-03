Characters of Cork: Businesswoman Janna's notebook full of ideas leads to unique online store

THIRTY-three-year-old Janna Mullaney started her own online store after years of working in retail, merchandising, and events and being a ‘Jane of all trades’ to various small businesses.

With a notebook full of ideas on how she wanted to do things, maternity leave, followed by lockdown, gave her the chance to step back, plan, and finally take the leap. Janna shared Sleepy Chicken with the world in November 2021.

She decided to focus on homeware accessories and gifts as she has always loved design and making even the smallest gift or item beautiful.

Janna says that being stuck at home during the pandemic highlighted the simple pleasures in life, such as the joy that can be brought by a colourful accessory or your favourite mug.

“At Sleepy Chicken, you can buy a bedtime story for a little one and a sweary mug for a tough morning all in the same space,” she says.

“Sleepy Chicken is the perfect online store for moms, women, and kids who love bright and bold products.

“We curate from only woman-owned brands so every purchase supports a woman’s independent business.

“We have a mix of Irish makers and independent design. We don’t forget mama’s style and attitude, offering matching items with style, no gimmicks. We aim for gender neutral but reject the ‘sad beige’ mom and baby phenomenon bringing fun products, from the playground to a catch-up with your girls.”

Speaking about the name choice, she says it came about naturally during the pandemic, a time during which she had more thinking time, but didn’t have much time to do anything as a first-time mother.

'LITTLE CHICKEN'

“A lot of work was relegated to nap times. I always ranted about never giving silly kids nicknames or using ‘baby talk’ but my little girl became affectionately known as the ‘little chicken’ almost immediately due to a fluffy tuft of hair.

“So, I could only get work done while I had a ‘sleepy chicken’. One day when I returned from a walk, my husband had found a desk and filing cabinet, put it in our spare room and wrote a door sign ‘SLEEPY CHICKEN HQ’ and it stuck,” she says.

Having freelanced across multiple businesses and learning a lot along the way, Janna exited the pandemic as a business owner and says that while it can be scary to take the leap, that going with your gut and learning along the way is the best approach.

“I think we don’t want to be too loud. We think who am I? Who will care what I have to say?

“I made a point of trying to present myself and the business in a real and authentic way on social media and that has been the biggest success for me. People react well to those they can connect with. People, women, and moms in particular, have grown tired of flawless selfies and perfectly curated kids’ rooms.

“It can be hard to promote yourself in the busy online space and as a small business you can work hard every day and have highs and lows in sales.

“Riding the wave can be frustrating but consistency is key,” Janna adds.

Within a year, her business was being featured in publications and podcasts and has won multiple awards. She says that while her success to date has surpassed all her expectations, she still is working hard on improving her business and skillset.

“I have a creative outlet and a brand I’m very proud of that is still growing but has already surpassed all the initial milestones I had set for myself.

“No day is the same and every day is a school day — except it’s subjects you actually like.”

Janna Mullaney of Sleepy Chicken.

Speaking about the importance of having a support network as a small business owner, she says: “As a business that curates solely women-owned brands we always align ourselves with supportive women and female founders.

'CORNERSTONE'

“Women have been the cornerstone of the success we’ve had so far. I also became a member of The Club Women’s Network and now sit on the national committee. It has been a space to learn, and connect and I have been lifted by finding a community of like-minded female business owners and supportive women in general.

“Your mom and friends will get sick of business talk eventually. It’s important to have women who understand your journey and can act as a sounding board.”

Speaking about what is next for the business, she hints that the Summer Lovin’ drop will hit the site in April which she says will be “the coolest drop yet for both big and little”.

On a personal note, she says: “At home, another little human is set to arrive this June so I will be taking a summer hiatus but keeping in touch with our online community with our small business giveaway series, social media content, and I’m trying to research podcasting right now.

“All I guarantee is that I’ll be slowing down and enjoying the summer with family, and my Sleepy Chicken beach products of course.”

Sharing her advice with those who dream of starting their own business or side hustle, she says:

“The meaning of success is different for every person. Define what it is to you and while it’s great to look at others for inspiration, don’t compare yourself. Speak to yourself like you would to your best friend. Be gentle with yourself, it’s about to get crazy.”

See sleepychicken.ie/.