Planning permission sought for apartments on Cork's northside

PLANNING has been put forward for the construction of 25 new apartments on the Northside of Cork City.

The proposed development, submitted to Cork City Council, is located between 36 Lower John Street and Upper John Street in Shandon.

The development involves the construction of a six-story residential property consisting of six one bed units and 19 two bed units.

Four of the two bed units are to home three people, while 15 are suitable for the habitation of four persons.

The proposed development consists of the change of use from a commercial to a residential property, involving the retention of existing structures on the site with some minor demolition work needed.

The proposal, submitted by a Dermot Costello, seeks to retain the entire front façade on Lower John Street, as elements of the development is within the curtilage of a Protected Structure.

In addition to the construction of the residential property, permission is also sought for a number of amenities.

The planning application also seeks the provision of internal bin storage and an internal bike storage until.

This will provide storage for around 60 bikes on site.

Residential parking spaces as well as drainage, plant, landscaping and a number of communal outdoor spaces and all associated site development works have also been mentioned as part of the development.