Cork restaurants ranked high on top 100 list

Sixteen Cork restaurants have been named in Ireland’s 100 Best Restaurants List.

Compiled by The Sunday Times, the Goldie restaurant on Oliver Plunkett Street, took home silver, earning second place in the top 100 list.

The seafood restaurant was narrowly beaten to first place by Dublin eatery, Library Street.

L’Atitude 51 on Union Quay took home ninth place on the Sunday Times list.

Read More Cork Priest hospitalised after being robbed in Dublin church

The ratings, assembled by renowned food critics John and Sally McKenna, also named the leading Cork restaurants, with Restaurant Chestnut, Da Mirco and Dede at the Customs House completing the prestigious Top Three Restaurants in the Rebel County.

John and Sally McKenna say this year’s Top Ten is all about the dining room where it all happens: “This is our fourth decade covering the hundred best restaurants in Ireland and we have learned that Irish people want good food, good service, good value and good fun from a restaurant.

"This year, we decided to incorporate all these factors into the Top Ten. We believe the best cooking is achieved when restaurants source local produce from their local area. We wanted to create a list of the Top Ten places with the best energy and vibe that food lovers crave. While there have sadly been many closures for restaurants, we can see new talent emerging and the Irish restaurant landscape continuing to grow.”

Jennifer Stevens, Editor of Ireland’s 100 Best Restaurants said: “We are so thrilled to be working alongside John and Sally McKenna once again to bring you the 100 Best Restaurants in Ireland. This year they’ve changed the way they create their Top Ten to reflect what we really want from a great restaurant. The food has to be outstanding of course, but so does the atmosphere, the service and the overall experience, and John and Sally’s list has some of the best night’s out you can experience in Ireland.

"I’m excited to add to my list of must-visit restaurants and I’m sure our readers are too."