Revised BusConnects proposals for Cork unveiled today

CORK city residents have been urged to share their views on revised proposals for extensive new bus and cycling infrastructure due to be unveiled today.

The National Transport Authority (NTA) is set to launch the second round of public consultation on the Sustainable Transport Corridors (STCs) earmarked for development as part of the BusConnects Cork programme.

The latest round of public consultation will centre on the preferred route options which have been identified.

It follows an initial round of public consultation on the emerging preferred routes last year.

The 12 proposed STCs are designed to deliver approximately 93km of bus lane or bus-priority lane and 112km of cycle facilities across the city.

Elements of the draft proposals, including the potential acquisition of land, the removal of on-street parking and the removal of trees proved highly controversial.

However, the NTA said it would review the submissions and engage with residents.

Earlier this month, a briefing note from the BusConnects Cork team issued to public representatives said that “constructive engagement” with residents’ and business groups had resulted in “a number of revisions and alternatives to the initial proposals” which it said would inform part of the next round of public consultation.

The team said it was considering additional “bus gates” - a section of road that is marked as a bus lane, meaning only buses, cyclists, taxis and emergency vehicles can use it - at locations across the city as a means of reducing land take and tree cutting.

According to the briefing note, changes also included a decision not a proceed with a number of proposed cycle routes and to instead explore alternative routes.

Speaking ahead of the publication of the updated proposals, Labour local area rep in Cork City, Peter Horgan, encouraged Cork residents to engage fully with the next round of public consultation.

“There's no two ways about it, BusConnects is the only game in town to redefine how we have public transport in our city and surrounding areas.

“To ensure that BusConnects is the best version of itself it needs input and engagement from those who will be using the bus network and who live and work in Cork,” he said.

“Change is messy, but we cannot ignore the fact that Cork is choked with traffic and needs to adapt to reduce traffic footprints and carbon emissions.

“A functioning public transport service that adapts to the needs of Cork residents will also reduce commuting costs for all ages if done right.

“The pace of public transport transformation has been slow and that can make people cynical.

“I spoke six years ago about the need for additional park and ride facilities other than the Black Ash and still we do not have anything to make a dent on the congestion that occurs around pinch points of the city.

“Nevertheless, the plans published today need to be engaged with and everyone's voices - in favour and against- these proposals must be heard.

“We cannot be blind to concerns raised by people and must be able to improve and adapt but we must not lose sight of the overarching challenge this project seeks to tackle - reduce car dependency and encourage more social mobility through an effective, reliable, affordable bus service.”