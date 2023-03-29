Wed, 29 Mar, 2023 - 09:23

Covid-19 test centres to close across Cork tomorrow

The decision was made following updated public-health advice, which states that Covid-19 testing is no longer necessary.
As of March 30, community testing centres across Cork and the self-referral portal for ordering PCR tests are no longer required, and both are to close. Picture: Dan Linehan

Echo reporter

Covid-19 community testing centres will close nationwide from Thursday, the HSE has announced.

As of March 30, community testing centres across Cork and the self-referral portal for ordering PCR tests are no longer required, and both are to close.

The HSE national director for public health, Dr John Cuddihy, said: “Testing for Covid-19 will not be necessary for the vast majority of the population.

“We are making these changes now, based on best available evidence in relation to managing Covid-19, recognising the high level of vaccine-induced and naturally acquired population immunity in Ireland, as well as the development of new treatments.”

Eileen Whelan, HSE lead for Covid-19 test and trace and vaccination, added: “A reduced contact-tracing service will remain, and contact tracing will be limited to those who have had a positive test in settings and scenarios, such as hospitals and long-term care facilities, where further transmission is likely, and could have serious impact based on public-health risk assessment.”

As of March 21 this year, 174,076 cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed by PCR in County Cork.

During this time, zero new cases of the infection had been confirmed by PCR test in Cork.

Also from Thursday, March 30, healthcare workers who are household close contacts are no longer required to do antigen tests. Therefore, the current antigen-ordering portal on HSE.ie will also close. Guidance will be issued to health and care workers.

Both PCR and antigen testing will continue to be used by doctors in hospitals and general-practice settings for diagnosing and deciding on the provision of treatment for Covid-19.

