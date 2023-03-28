State-owned land could yield 16k homes in Cork city; 'substantial work' needed to unlock potential

The Report on Relevant Public Land identifies 83 state-owned land sites nationally and assesses them as having the development potential for up to 67,000 homes.
“Much of the land involved is brownfield and located in existing urban centres in cities and towns with strong public transport links, suitable infrastructure, and other facilities nearby,” said the LDA. Some of the sites are currently in use by public bodies.
The LDA said there are complexities with many of the sites and “substantial further work will be required to unlock their potential”.
Class 1 lands with the least known constraints with near- to medium-term delivery potential - within five years - include a 5.5-hectare car park and undeveloped land owned by Cork City Council at Estuary Drive and St Michael’s Drive, near Mahon Point, potentially yielding between 290 and 410 homes.