Tue, 28 Mar, 2023 - 16:58

Two former Cork senior footballers honoured by Cork County Council

A reception was held to recognise the remarkable achievement of Orla Finn and Orlagh Farmer on their retirement from football at inter-county level.
Two former Cork senior footballers honoured by Cork County Council

From the left Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey, Orla Finn former Cork Ladies Football Player, Orlagh Farmer former Cork Ladies Football Player, and Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins. Pic: Colm Lougheed

Breda Graham

Cork senior footballers Orla Finn and Orlagh Farmer were honoured by Cork County Council during a civic reception at County Hall on Monday.

The reception was held to recognise the remarkable achievement of both women on their retirement from football at inter-county level, having won 12 All-Irelands between them.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins, said: “They were members of that inspirational Cork team that won six-in-a-row All-Ireland titles between 2011 and 2016.” 

Mayor Collins went on to pay specific tribute to the sportswomen for inspiring young girls’ involvement in sports.

“You have to see it to be it, is a quote particularly attributable to the continued involvement of young girls and women in sports.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Orla Finn former Cork Ladies Football Player, Orlagh Farmer former Cork Ladies Football Player, and Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins. Pic: Colm Lougheed
Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Orla Finn former Cork Ladies Football Player, Orlagh Farmer former Cork Ladies Football Player, and Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins. Pic: Colm Lougheed

“Real-life role models like both Orla and Orlagh who live amidst our communities provide that example to continue in sport for lots of reasons.

“To compete at the highest levels like they have done and for fun and a friendship like theirs which spans 20 years going back to their days playing Under 14.

“I imagine the decision to hang up your boots at inter-county level was a difficult one for both of you. 

On behalf of the citizens of Cork County, I want to thank you most sincerely for the great joy and pride you brought to us all watching you play and win at that level. They are wonderful memories.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said that having role models such as Orla Finn and Orlagh Farmer for young girls and women throughout the county to aspire to “is an essential component of what makes Cork County a great place to live”.

From the left Orla Finn former Cork Ladies Football Player and Orlagh Farmer former Cork Ladies Football Player. Pic: Colm Lougheed
From the left Orla Finn former Cork Ladies Football Player and Orlagh Farmer former Cork Ladies Football Player. Pic: Colm Lougheed

“I have no doubt that you both enriched the lives of your respective communities of Kinsale and Midleton in ways too numerous to mention.

“Having given so selflessly of yourselves to Ladies Football for over a decade, I sincerely hope that the future is very bright for you both and brings you the accolades you deserve in both your personal lives and careers,” he said.

Read More

Cork county fire service takes delivery of three new fire engines

More in this section

Learner Drivers Fórsa instruct driver testers to only conduct driving tests in cars with valid NCT
Former An Bord Pleanála deputy chair appears in Cork court in relation to alleged planning breaches Former An Bord Pleanála deputy chair appears in Cork court in relation to alleged planning breaches
Law concept - Open law book with a wooden judges gavel on table in a courtroom or law enforcement office isolated on white backg Jail for man who handed heroin to a woman to mind for him at Cork bus station
Singing legend Donovan facing charges of being drunk in charge of a vehicle

Singing legend Donovan facing charges of being drunk in charge of a vehicle

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more