Cork county fire service takes delivery of three new fire engines

CORK County Council’s Fire Service has taken delivery of three new fire engines to serve the communities of Fermoy, Carrigaline, Skibbereen and surrounding areas.

The fire engines were funded by the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Each state-of-the-art fire engine can accommodate eight crew, has an integrated body, an 1,800-litre water tank and comes fitted with a water and compressed air foam pumping system.

The appliances also carry a set of ladders capable of reaching up 13.5m in height.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins welcomed the latest additions to the Council’s Fire Service fleet.

“Our brigades in Fermoy, Carrigaline and Skibbereen will be better supported in protecting their communities, as well as providing assistance to their neighbouring stations when called upon.”

Fermoy’s new appliance will be designated the call sign ‘Charlie-Kilo-Two-Five-Alpha-One’ (CK25A1) and will be the first turnout appliance in the station.

Carrigaline’s new Class B fire appliance designated CK35A1, will be the first turn out appliance for the station. The specialist Incident Command Unit is also located in Carrigaline along with a second Class B fire appliance.

Skibbereen’s new engine will replace a 2003 appliance that was put into service when the new station on Marsh Road was originally opened in the same year.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey highlighted the importance of modernising the existing Fire Service fleet in Cork County.

“Cork County Fire Stations in Fermoy, Carrigaline and Skibbereen serve a combined population of 70,000 people and respond to circa 400 calls each year.

"These three new appliances will facilitate the work of our firefighters, ensuring they are well equipped to respond to emergencies with the very latest in modern fire-fighting technology.”

The county’s Fire Service also took delivery of a specialised aerial high reach platform in 2022.

Based in Midleton, the appliance has a working reach of 28m facilitating access to high areas and can provide over 2,000 litres of water per minute at large industrial fires.