Free event dance event to take place in Cork city

PEOPLE across Cork are being encouraged to dust off their dancing shoes to try some new dancing styles this week.

A new opportunity is coming your way to discover what dance is all about.

The Tribe Dance Academy is hosting a special open night on Wednesday this week, March 29, and are inviting everyone to join a free evening where you will have a chance to learn the fundamentals of all the styles taught at The Tribe.

Be it the glamorous Bachata, the playful Salsa, or the trance-like Kizomba, all these options will be taught in just a few hours, free of charge.

Simply head over to The Tribe website, thetribeda.com, and come to the Middle Parish Community Centre at 6.45pm on Wednesday, March 29, to join fellow beginners for a night of discovery of these popular dance styles.

Worry not if you are on your own: in these dance styles, everyone dances with everyone else so you will find plenty of partners at the venue.

And, under the attentive supervision of the Tribe staff, two left feet are transformed into a matching pair, and everyone gets to experience the joy of movement.

There are side effects that need to be mentioned, however.

There have been numerous reports of bouts of giggles, hugs, and friendships occurring on the premises of the Tribe Dance Academy.

Physical and cognitive improvements have also been reported, as well as mental health impacts related to joining a warm, welcoming and friendly community.

Considering the impact of such side effects, we advise you to take a moment of reflection, and once your decision is made, register for the event and simply bring yourself to the Tribe Dance Academy to start your discovery.