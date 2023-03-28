Tue, 28 Mar, 2023 - 07:00

Free event dance event to take place in Cork city

The Tribe Dance Academy is hosting a special open night
Free event dance event to take place in Cork city

The Tribe Dance Academy is holding an open night in Cork tonight

Eoin Kelleher

PEOPLE across Cork are being encouraged to dust off their dancing shoes to try some new dancing styles this week.

A new opportunity is coming your way to discover what dance is all about.

The Tribe Dance Academy is hosting a special open night on Wednesday this week, March 29, and are inviting everyone to join a free evening where you will have a chance to learn the fundamentals of all the styles taught at The Tribe.

Be it the glamorous Bachata, the playful Salsa, or the trance-like Kizomba, all these options will be taught in just a few hours, free of charge.

Simply head over to The Tribe website, thetribeda.com, and come to the Middle Parish Community Centre at 6.45pm on Wednesday, March 29, to join fellow beginners for a night of discovery of these popular dance styles.

Worry not if you are on your own: in these dance styles, everyone dances with everyone else so you will find plenty of partners at the venue.

And, under the attentive supervision of the Tribe staff, two left feet are transformed into a matching pair, and everyone gets to experience the joy of movement.

There are side effects that need to be mentioned, however.

There have been numerous reports of bouts of giggles, hugs, and friendships occurring on the premises of the Tribe Dance Academy.

Physical and cognitive improvements have also been reported, as well as mental health impacts related to joining a warm, welcoming and friendly community.

Considering the impact of such side effects, we advise you to take a moment of reflection, and once your decision is made, register for the event and simply bring yourself to the Tribe Dance Academy to start your discovery.

Read More

Cork City Marathon 10k route announced

More in this section

Water and traffic disruption for second day in city Water and traffic disruption for second day in city
Estate Agents Signage House prices rise in Cork city and county
Firefighter wearing a rolled hose Pay our firefighters more, Cork County Council told
entertainment
Sinking boat rescued at Crosshaven

Sinking boat rescued at Crosshaven

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more