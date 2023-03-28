Jail for man who handed heroin to a woman to mind for him at Cork bus station

A two-month jail term was imposed on a young man who admitted handing his heroin to a woman to mind for him.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the jail term on Leigh Moran of St. Vincent’s hostel, Anglesea Terrace, Cork, at Cork District Court.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the young man, who had two previous drug possession convictions, was presently doing well in prison with addiction counselling, education and attending at the gym.

“He has work available to him on his release from prison,” Mr Buttimer said.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at Cork District Court that the incident occurred on May 27, 2020 at Parnell Place bus station.

“On that date he was stopped with a woman at the bus station for the purpose of them being searched.

“While being searched it was discovered that the woman had a package in a tin foil wrapping which contained another clear wrapping filled with brown powder. It was concealed in her undergarments,” Sgt. Davis said.

The suspected heroin was tested at the Forensic Science laboratory and found to be that drug.

A voluntary cautioned memo of interview was taken by gardaí in which Leigh Moran admitted handing the diamorphine (heroin) to the woman with the intention of getting it back.

It had a street value of €120.