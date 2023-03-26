Public workshops for Cork city economic plan

Sun, 26 Mar, 2023 - 19:42

The plan will have a big impact on the future development of Cork city.
The plan will have a big impact on the future development of Cork city. Cork City Hall. Picture Denis Minihane.

Eoin Kelleher

Cork City Council is inviting submissions from the public as it works on creating its next Local Economic and Community Plan.

The plan will have a big impact on the future development of Cork city. Maria Young of the Togher Community Garden in Clashduv Park said their public garden was established in December 2022 under a plan and it has transformed the area.

“It’s been a really positive good news story for Togher,” she said. “The garden is completely open. We don’t have any locks and keys. You don’t have to be a member. So everyone is welcome from the local community. Some people are going back to third-level education. Other people are attending courses in gardening who would never have thought to do that.” “We never outsource the work here,” said Ms Young. 

“We always try to do things ourselves, and there’s something about that because when you have challenges and you’ve got to consider ‘well, how do we overcome those challenges?’. It makes us very resourceful. And with that then comes a great sense of achievement and self-esteem. And that’s been the chief thing that this place has brought to the people of Togher. I’d like to think that the people of Togher are very proud of it,” added Ms Young.

Cork City Council is hosting two Community Consultation Workshops to help shape and inform the plan’s development.

These will provide a forum for members of the public, community groups and organisations, small businesses, local networks, and other stakeholders to come together and consider what is needed for successfully planning for the future of Cork City.

Both events are the same, at different times. Both will take place in the same venue, at Banking Hall, IMI, 1 Lapps Quay, Cork city centre. The first workshop takes place on Thursday, April 13. Doors will open at 9.30am, start at 10am, finishing at 1pm. 

The public can also attend on Tuesday, April 18, in the evening. Doors at 5.30pm, starting at 6pm, finishing at 9pm. To register, visit eventbrite.ie.

