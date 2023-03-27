Labour party: 'One million homes in ten years'

THE leader of the Labour Party Ivana Bacik has called for the delivery of one million homes in the next 10 years to tackle the housing crisis. Speaking at the party conference in Cork last Saturday, Ms Bacik said Labour would deliver 50,000 new builds and 50,000 refurbished homes a year for the next decade.

“Labour would create a housing model, public homes on public land where the State takes a central role, and the common good comes first. The State can, and we must, deliver 50,000 new builds and 50,000 refurbished homes a year for the next decade.

“Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are perpetuating an unequal Ireland. They are failing the people of Ireland. We are a party of the left, ambitious to achieve a left-led, green-red government”.

“It’s a belief that together we are stronger. And that Government, the elected will of the people, must be a constructive force for progressive change. We need change and progress. We in Labour can provide both,” she said.

Ms Bacik said Ireland can become a leader on climate action and proposed a €9 climate ticket to reduce travel costs and carbon emissions. “We must transform our cities and towns by prioritising walkers and cyclists over motorists. Our Labour plan for a climate ticket can do this by providing unlimited bus and train journeys anywhere in Ireland for just €9 per month. Other transport measures are also needed, like the new tax on fossil fuel guzzling SUVs already introduced in France.”

The Labour Party leader also stated other key priorities for the party are a pay rise for workers which she deemed vital in a cost-of-living crisis, a guaranteed preschool place for every child and free GP care.

“We would deliver a public childcare scheme. This would transform the lives of parents, childcare and early years staff and the lives of our children. We would rollout free GP care to all under 18, because no parent should have to think twice before bringing a sick child to the doctor,” she said. Ms Bacik also backed calls for a unity referendum.