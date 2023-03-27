‘All we want is our children to be counted like any other human being’

A MUM of five slammed the lack of educational opportunities for autistic children in West Cork as transport issues force her son to miss numerous schooldays.
Maria Liu from Clonakilty is a single mother to five children-Jack (18), Jasmin (17), Scott (14) and nine-year-old Kasey. Her son Zack, who will be 13 in May, is currently attending St Killian’s Special School in Mayfield. The commute takes more than an hour every day with Zack requiring a bus escort for each trip. Ms Liu said he has already missed around seven school days in recent weeks due to the lack of a bus escort. Issues such as delays in the Garda vetting process or a bus escort falling ill result in Zack having to miss school journeys.
Up to 60 children with the potential to benefit from a special school in the locality- now or in the future- were identified by the West Cork Special School Campaign.