‘All we want is our children to be counted like any other human being’

A MUM of five slammed the lack of educational opportunities for autistic children in West Cork as transport issues force her son to miss numerous schooldays.

Maria Liu from Clonakilty is a single mother to five children-Jack (18), Jasmin (17), Scott (14) and nine-year-old Kasey. Her son Zack, who will be 13 in May, is currently attending St Killian’s Special School in Mayfield. The commute takes more than an hour every day with Zack requiring a bus escort for each trip. Ms Liu said he has already missed around seven school days in recent weeks due to the lack of a bus escort. Issues such as delays in the Garda vetting process or a bus escort falling ill result in Zack having to miss school journeys.

Up to 60 children with the potential to benefit from a special school in the locality- now or in the future- were identified by the West Cork Special School Campaign.

Ms Liu described the impact commuting has on Zack.

“He takes a blanket, his phone, and whatever else he needs to block out sensory issues on the way to school,” she said.

“When he has to miss out on school there are tears, tantrums, and meltdowns. His routine has to be very structured for him to feel comfortable.”

Maria described the preparation involved in making her son’s routine possible.

“You have to do what is needed. His routine is broken down into social stories, which are pictures of everything to be done that morning, from brushing his teeth to eating his breakfast.”

Ms Liu said she feels the lack of special needs schools and the treatment of autism in the area in general need to be reassessed.

“We are supposed to be living in an autism-friendly town but from my own experience that is not the case,” she said. “Even during lockdown, I was told to leave my child outside a shop, despite the fact that I would never be able to leave him on his own.”

She described how she has to battle through every obstacle.

“A new bus escort is available now so we are glad this is sorted,” she said. “However, we are always waiting for the next battle to come around. You are always fighting for your child’s rights. All we want is for our children to be counted like any other human being.”

She spoke about the toll these challenges are taking on her son.

“Zack has asked not to make him travel so far next year and that he wants to go to Clon,” she said. “It’s a struggle as a single parent to have to fight for everything for your child.

“If children like Zack were treated equally I wouldn’t have to ring schools and have emotional breakdowns just to get him the education he deserves. He is currently on waitlists as we haven’t yet been able to get him a secondary school place for September.

“We shouldn’t have to be contacting TDs and journalists just to get fair treatment for our children.”

Maria revealed the message she has for the Government: “Open your eyes and look at what you are doing to children with disabilities.

“All of these neurotypical children don’t have to think twice about not being seen or recognised like any other child in need of an education.”