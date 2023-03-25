Song details 'three generations' of being part of Mayfield GAA club

A huge crowd attended Mayfield GAA Club for Myles Gaffney’s St Patrick’s Night performance.
The Cork balladeer teamed up with Mayfield GAA stalwart Jamie O’Donovan to give the club a song of its own,.
Jamie O’Donovan who has held numerous roles with his beloved club said the song was very well received.
“It was an outstanding night. There was a great atmosphere. Myles is gifted at his job. The song was very well received. It got great praise and lots of plaudits,” he said.
“There is a lot of history in the club,” said Jamie.
“It is important to have a strong identity. With the academy we used to sing rhyming songs which used to gall me. I always wanted our own club song,” he added.
Jamie said it took him only 30 minutes to pen the lyrics to the club song.
“I gave Myles a history of the club and he came back with a few ideas. It took me 30 minutes to write the lyrics. The way I structured the song was for three generations.
The club stalwart said the GAA club aims to give people in the community a sense of ‘ownership’.
“Our club brings people in from the community to play GAA. It is not all about winning trophies. It is also about building a lifestyle and giving people a sense of ownership. We want to give the young people the chance to thrive and grow into adulthood.”