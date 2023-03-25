County Mayor's Diary: Sweeping changes as Cork street cleaners go electric

The green green grass of home, how lovely it was to see when I got back from my very busy and productive trip to Chicago and New York.

I believe the introduction of a working holiday authorisation will provide an excellent opportunity for young people from the US to experience our fantastic industry and promote cultural exchange. I am looking forward to seeing the benefits that this programme will bring to our region.

A range of other topics were covered during the trip, including plans for future festivals and tourism promotion.

Ireland will welcome US president, Joe Biden, next month and put the important and long-standing relationship between Ireland and the US front and centre on the world stage.

Similarly, our trip to the US afforded the opportunity to build on the long partnership between Cork County and Cook County, Illinois.

Before I left for the States, I was present when Cork County Council took delivery of two electric compact sweepers. They were funded by the National Transport Authority (NTA) and the CO2 savings are impressive: 90% when compared to their diesel equivalents. I had a good look at them: new machinery is always exciting to see. Look out for them in the Carrigaline Municipal District and the Cobh and East Cork Municipal Districts, as they will be used to maintain the ever-expanding network of pedestrian and cycle routes. It’s a win every which way for sustainable practices in Cork County, with the arrival of the sweepers and safe, accessible routes to encourage walking and cycling.

From the new to the old: Cork County is renowned for its heritage, built, natural and cultural, which brings me to the Cork County Commemorations Grant Scheme and the County Cork Heritage Grant Scheme 2023.

The closing date is Tuesday, April 18, 2023, so get those proposals and applications in. The scheme will support those who wish to ensure the appropriate commemoration of significant local events through a range of projects, from school projects and the restoration of important local memorials to documentaries and touring exhibitions.

This scheme is not just an investment in our past, but a vital investment in our future. By preserving and protecting our heritage, we are creating a legacy that will enrich the lives of future generations and ensure that the stories of our ancestors are not forgotten.

In the past two years alone, these schemes have seen an investment of over €200,000 in heritage and commemorative projects by over 100 local groups and organisations. I’ll be looking forward to seeing this year’s projects.

Our youth are our future and I want to congratulate Scoil Mhuire Kanturk, who will represent North Cork at this year’s Student Enterprise Programme national finals on May 5 in Croke Park. I expect that the skills learned will ignite their desire to become the entrepreneurs of the future. Over 650 students from 15 schools took part this year in North Cork.

This enterprise education initiative, funded by the Government through Enterprise Ireland and delivered by the 31 local enterprise offices in local authorities throughout the country, saw over 25,000 students from just under 500 secondary schools take part in 2021/2022.

So, our team, ‘Plant and I’, from Scoil Mhuire, will be facing stiff competition in Croke Park. It augurs well for the future of business and a hearty congratulation to all those who took part in this year’s competition.