Series of comedy gigs coming to popular East Cork venue next month

A SERIES of comedy gigs are coming to the popular Sea Church in Ballycotton next month.

The hugely successful Alter Ego Comedy Club makes a return to the scenic East Cork venue from Thursday, April 20 with an impressive line-up of performers over a three-night extravaganza hosted by Cork’s own Chris Kent.

Thursday’s line-up features award-winning comic, Martin Angolo, a regular at comedy clubs and festivals all over Ireland and the UK; Andrew Ryan, a master storyteller and one of the most in demand acts on the contemporary comedy scene and Ger Staunton, described as “one of the best comedy writers in Ireland”.

It will also feature Gearoid Farrelly, finalist in So You Think You’re Funny, and the winner of the Bulmer’s ‘Nuthin’ Butt Funny’ Comedy Award, which earned him supporting acts with Rich Hall and Michael Winslow as part of the Bulmer’s Comedy Festival.

On Friday, April 21 winner of the 2016 Bray Comedy Festival, Cornelius Patrick O’Sullivan who, in his own words, “writes poems that rarely rhyme” will take to the stage.

Also performing that night will be the acclaimed Alison Spittle — a comedy writer, radio producer and actress who has written and starred in RTÉ Two sitcom Nowhere Fast in 2017.

Eleanor Tiernan is also part of the Friday line-up, as is Cork native Ross Browne, who has travelled the world as a stand up comedian, writer, actor and presenter. Continuing with a host of top-class acts on the Saturday night, Sea Church plays host to Laura O’Mahoney, particularly well-known to Cork audiences as one third of the comedy troupe CCCahoots.

Áine Gallagher — AKA “Queen of Offbeat” and Tralee native Shane Clifford whose Facebook page ‘Shane’s Brilliant Page’ has earned him a strong reputation in comedy circles will also be performing as will writer, actor and Cork native Sinead Quinlan.

The sessions will be recorded by award-winning Cork-based production company AV3 Media.

For more information or to book tickets visit www.seachurch.ie