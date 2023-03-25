Sat, 25 Mar, 2023 - 08:00

Appeal lodged against wastewater plan

A case decision is due on or before July 12.
Irish Water, Uisce Eireann, was granted planning permission by Cork County Council to build the Midleton North Wastewater Pumping Station and Network on February 13, subject to conditions.

Eoin Kelleher

AN appeal has been lodged with An Bord Pleanála concerning plans to build a wastewater plant at the Owenacurra River near Midleton.

The development is described as a new wastewater pumping station with below ground wet well and chambers, two above-ground kiosks, a vent stack of 6.2m in height, a 6m high telemetry pole, boundary fencing, retaining wall, and modifications to an existing entrance from the Mill Road, including new gates to facilitate vehicular and pedestrian access. The plans also entail the construction of a below-ground pipeline around 650m long, connecting the proposed wastewater pumping station to the previously approved Water-Rock Pumping Station.

The plans involve the construction of 30m of an underground pipeline to connect the existing foul network on the Mill Road to the proposed foul pumping station, landscaping and site excavation works above and below ground, including the demolition of the existing boundary wall, fence and gates along the Mill Road.

The location is at lands to the west of, and part of, the Mill Road, the Owenacurra River, and the northern Relief Road, in the townlands of Townparks, Broomfield West, and Knockgriffin, Imokilly, Midleton, County Cork. 

Sheenvale Limited appealed the plans to An Bord Pleanála on March 9, and a case decision is due on or before July 12.

