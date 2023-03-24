Ikea set to open a plan and order outlet in Cork city

Swedish furnishing and homeware giant Ikea is set to open a plan-and-order outlet in Cork city.

It is understood Ikea's proposed new outlet will be located in the Douglas Village Shopping Centre, with work already underway to fit out the premises.

The outlet will allow customers to order bespoke kitchens and wardrobe designs and get assistance in the planning of any room in their home.

Customers will be able to book an appointment to design their kitchen or bedroom with a planning specialist or use self-service tools to do it themselves.

The products can then be ordered in store for delivery to their home.

Work on the layout of the unit next to Bresnan’s Family Butchers in the Douglas Village Shopping Centre is already underway, according to the Irish Examiner.

It is anticipated the shop will be open within two months.

Ikea already has plan and order points in Naas, St Stephen's Green and Drogheda.