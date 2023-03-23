Two arrested on suspicion of murder of baby boy in Kerry in 1984

TWO arrests have been made by Gardai as part of the cold case investigation into the death of a baby boy in Co Kerry in 1984.

A Garda spokesperson said this evening: “This evening, Thursday March 23 2023, Gardai arrested two people, a male in his 60s and a female in her 50s, in relation to the discovery of the body of a male infant at White Strand, Caherciveen, County Kerry on April 14, 1984.

“They were arrested in the Munster region on suspicion of the offence of murder and are currently detained at Garda Stations in the south of the country under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

APPEAL

An extensive investigation has been ongoing since 2018 into this incident by Gardaí in the Kerry Division supported by the Garda Serious Crime Review Team. Hundreds of people have been interviewed and over 560 lines of enquiry have been initiated.

"The arrests are a significant development in this investigation in an effort to establish the truth surrounding the death of Baby John in 1984 and deliver justice for Baby John. I am again appealing to the public for any information in relation to the death of Baby John in 1984. Anyone who comes forward will be treated with sensitivity and compassion,” said Superintendent Flor Murphy, who has been leading the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station (064) 667 1160 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

On January 16, 2018, An Garda Síochána announced a review into the death of Baby John whose body was found with multiple injuries on White Strand beach in Caherciveen, Co Kerry, on April 14, 1984.