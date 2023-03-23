Cork city national school hold Gold Celebration Day

THERE were big celebrations at Douglas Rochestown Educate Together National School yesterday after it received the UNICEF Children’s Rights Gold Award.

“IT was a fabulous celebration of all the work we have done for children’s rights over the past three years,” said teacher Ciara Lynch after they held a Gold Celebration Day.

The school was presented with a gold medal by UNICEF Ireland representative Lydia McCarthy after their students embarked on a number of social initiatives in recent years both highlighting and promoting children’s rights in the school and the local community.

Ms Lynch said the ceremony was a “fabulous” celebration.

“It was a brilliant day,” she said. “We were able to come together as a wide school community. The lord mayor attended the ceremony. We had various different members from our parents’ association. Sixth class students gave speeches. The student council wrote the script for the day.

"The whole school community sang a song about changing the world. It was a fabulous celebration of all the work we have done for children’s rights over the past three years."

Ms Lynch described the students’ various social projects as “a real team effort”.

“We had whole school projects where the children created things to share their rights with the wider community,” she said. “Senior infant students made a movie all about their children’s rights. We also had some of the older children who created drama and songs about children’s rights.

“It was a whole school community working together. A lot of the kids got involved in picking litter and maintaining a good environment in the local area. It is a process where you can win a bronze, silver or gold award. We have earned all three awards now, and we are one of the first schools in the country to ever get a gold award. It is great recognition for the school and the students.

“The day was all about the kids. We are so proud of the students. They did themselves, the school, their families, and their community proud. It was recognising what they had done for children’s rights, both in our school and outside of our school."