Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 11:06

Cork Veterinary Hospital to close after 64 years

Gilabbey Veterinary Hospital in Togher is to permanently close, resulting in the loss of almost 40 jobs.
Cork Veterinary Hospital to close after 64 years

The team at Gilabbey Veterinary Hospital in Togher have been operating since 1957, however, what initially started as a temporary closure has now been made permanent

Elaine Whelan

A well-known veterinary clinic has announced it will close its doors after 64 years of serving the people and pets of Cork.

Gilabbey Veterinary Hospital in Togher is to permanently close, resulting in the loss of almost 40 jobs.

The hospital has been temporality closed for several months as the current building required extensive renovation.

A spokesperson for the veterinary clinic has said: 

“We have taken the difficult decision to close Gilabbey Veterinary Hospital because serious health and safety issues with the current building mean it is no longer fit for purpose."

We have continued to operate the business from two temporary buildings, but these are unsuitable as a permanent site and this has reduced our ability to provide important veterinary care. It is due to these factors and after careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close Gilabbey Hospital as from Friday 31st March 2023.” 

The animal hospital was acquired by UK veterinary service provider, CVS in 2018.

The company currently owns over 500 animal clinics across the UK, the Netherlands and Republic of Ireland.

38 staff were permanently employed in the Cork centre, which a representative for CVS saying:

“Regrettably, this will lead to a number of redundancies and we are supporting our colleagues at this time."

The staff had been involved in a consultation period in February but were informed of the job losses last week.

The hospital was founded in 1957 by Liam Guerin on Gilabbey Street, but later made the move to its current Togher location, where it worked closely with Fota Wildlife Park and the Cork Garda Dog Unit.

Staff at the Togher clinic extended their gratitude to the people of Cork, saying:

 “We thank you for your custom over the years and wish you and your pets the very best for the future.”

Read More

Both lanes reopen to traffic following incident reported near Dunkettle

More in this section

Both lanes reopen to traffic following incident reported near Dunkettle Both lanes reopen to traffic following incident reported near Dunkettle
Man (29) remanded in custody on charge of assault causing harm to Cork pensioner Man (29) remanded in custody on charge of assault causing harm to Cork pensioner
Cork commuters urged to "drive with care" Cork commuters urged to "drive with care"
cork business
Parts of city facing water disruptions on Wednesday

Cork town facing water outages on Thursday night

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!
All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit All you need-to-know about the Rent Tax Credit

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more