Cork Veterinary Hospital to close after 64 years

A well-known veterinary clinic has announced it will close its doors after 64 years of serving the people and pets of Cork.

Gilabbey Veterinary Hospital in Togher is to permanently close, resulting in the loss of almost 40 jobs.

The hospital has been temporality closed for several months as the current building required extensive renovation.

A spokesperson for the veterinary clinic has said:

“We have taken the difficult decision to close Gilabbey Veterinary Hospital because serious health and safety issues with the current building mean it is no longer fit for purpose."

We have continued to operate the business from two temporary buildings, but these are unsuitable as a permanent site and this has reduced our ability to provide important veterinary care. It is due to these factors and after careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close Gilabbey Hospital as from Friday 31st March 2023.”

The animal hospital was acquired by UK veterinary service provider, CVS in 2018.

The company currently owns over 500 animal clinics across the UK, the Netherlands and Republic of Ireland.

38 staff were permanently employed in the Cork centre, which a representative for CVS saying:

“Regrettably, this will lead to a number of redundancies and we are supporting our colleagues at this time."

The staff had been involved in a consultation period in February but were informed of the job losses last week.

The hospital was founded in 1957 by Liam Guerin on Gilabbey Street, but later made the move to its current Togher location, where it worked closely with Fota Wildlife Park and the Cork Garda Dog Unit.

Staff at the Togher clinic extended their gratitude to the people of Cork, saying:

“We thank you for your custom over the years and wish you and your pets the very best for the future.”