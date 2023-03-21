Cork man 'alive today' due to 'selfless donation' of kidney from his mother

A Cork man who received a kidney transplant thanks to his donor mother had more reason than most to show his appreciation to her on Mother’s Day this year.

“To attempt to express my gratitude through words would be a disservice to the immeasurable gift my mam has given,” said Neil Coleman from Charleville. “I’m alive today due to her selfless donation, and words will always fall short of how that really makes me feel.

“While my gratitude is and always will be ever-present, I’ll still take every opportunity I have to express it that much more to her.”

Marion, a native of Churchtown in Dublin, is a grandmother of two, and was 62 years old when she donated one of her kidneys to Neil, her youngest of three sons, in 2021.

Neil’s shock diagnosis of kidney failure came in 2018, when he was just 25. He had been struggling for years with tiredness and lack of concentration.

“While a group of family members and friends stepped forward wanting to donate a kidney to me, my mam was first in line,” he said.

The operation took place at Beaumont Hospital and Neil had to stay in isolation for three months afterwards due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Two days after the operation, Neil and Marion, who were in separate rooms in a ward for isolating patients, reunited with a warm embrace.

“It’s not so much the embrace that has stuck with me, but rather chatting to my mother while I was still bedridden and the immense feeling of relief that came with that experience — knowing that she was all right and everything went fine with both of our operations,” said Neil.

Marion said it was an easy decision for her.

“I don’t think I know anyone who wouldn’t do this for their child,” she said.

“Once I heard that Neil would need a transplant, there was no question, ever, that I would not be the one to put myself forward.

“I was delighted when it was confirmed that I was a kidney match.

“The Irish Kidney Association was very good to our family and provided hotel accommodation close to the hospital so [Marion’s husband] Jimmy could be nearby and feel more connected to us.”

Marion and Neil are sharing their story to highlight the importance of organ donation for transplantation.

Individuals who wish to support organ donation are encouraged to share their wishes with their family and keep the reminders of their decision available by carrying the organ donor card, permitting Code 115 to be included on their driver’s licence or having the ‘digital organ donor card’ app on their smartphone.

Organ donor cards can be requested by visiting the IKA website www.ika.ie or by phoning the Irish Kidney Association on 01 6205306 or freetext the word DONOR to 50050.