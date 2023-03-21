Tue, 21 Mar, 2023 - 08:00

'We don't know what the impact will be': Council official concerned about ending of eviction ban

Cork County Council head of housing Maurice Manning said that the local authority will respond as best they can to the lifting of the eviction ban. 
A SENIOR official with Cork County Council said the local authority shares the same concerns as Cllr Mary Lenihan Foley who expressed her fears about the ending of the eviction ban on Saturday, April 1. File photo: iStock

John Bohane

Independent councillor Lenihan Foley said at yesterday’s Southern Committee meeting she has been ‘inundated’ in recent days by people who are worried about the forthcoming ending of the eviction ban.

“We don’t know what the real impact is going to be. We will have to wait and see. We probably share some of the concerns that you have. We have seen an increase in notifications in recent months from applicants that they are in receipt of notices to quit.

“Clearly, if there is a significant increase in homelessness and homeless presentations that is going to put pressure on the available accommodation in the Southern Division and county-wide,” he added.

Ms Lenihan Foley said: “I am worried about the tsunami that is coming in the next number of months with evictions. 

“Before it even starts I have been inundated. We don’t have emergency accommodation in the East Cork area. The nearest is Cobh and that is not going to do when the tsunami comes. Where are they going to go? I am very concerned and it is not Cork County Council’s fault.”

