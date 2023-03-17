Plans lodged to convert former Cork pub into housing units

A FORMER Cork pub which closed over four years ago could be set for a new lease of life following a proposal for a residential development at the site.

A planning application has been lodged with Cork City Council by applicant Edward O'Connor seeking permission for the development of houses and duplex units at The Evergreen Bar at 32-34 Evergreen Road in Turner's Cross.

The plans include the demolition of the existing rear extension, the change of use and internal and external alterations of the pub to facilitate a residential development consisting of three one-bed houses, four two-bed houses, a one-bed duplex unit and one three-bed duplex unit.

The development would include the provision of private amenity spaces, three parking spaces, six bicycle parking spaces - with vehicular and pedestrian access via Murphy's Gardens.

The Evergreen Bar closed in February 2018 after trading for more than 50 years.

In April 2021, planning permission was granted for a separate planning application lodged by a different applicant, however, the residential development was never progressed.

A planning report submitted for the current application contends that the proposed layout of the scheme "pays consideration to the existing properties surrounding the site" and that the proposed development would make a "positive contribution to the existing residential area".

"The mix of single-storey and two-storey design is consistent with the housing typology in the immediate area and blends into the character of the area, contributing positively to the existing environment," the statement continues.

The mix of housing units, it says, would be suitable for a range of occupants including single persons, couples and small to medium-sized families.

It further adds that the proposed development would facilitate the development of "an underutilised and infill site within the built footprint of Cork city", providing "compact residential development on a site which is currently vacant".

A decision on the planning application is due in early May.