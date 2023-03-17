Parts of Cork city facing water outages on Tuesday

Valve installation works may cause water supply disruptions to parts of Cork city early next week, Uisce Éireann has warned.

The water utility company, which was previously known as Irish Water, said the works would affect some areas of the southside of the city on Tuesday.

Uisce Éireann said valve installation works may cause supply disruptions to Old Blackrock Road, Rockboro Road, Boreenmanna Road and surrounding areas in Cork city.

The works, which are part of Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, are scheduled to take place from 9pm on Tuesday 21 March until 1am on Wednesday 22 March, with a traffic management plan in place for the duration of the works.

Updates regarding these works will be available on the Uisce Éireann website www.water.ie with the public asked to enter into the site’s search bar the reference number: CCI00060521.

The company said it recommends that people in the areas affected allow two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for their supply to fully return.