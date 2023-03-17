County Council seeks project proposals for two Grant schemes 

CORK County Council has announced the opening of two separate schemes, one aimed at supporting groups who actively engage with their local heritage, and the other targeted towards those dedicated to commemorating the War of Independence and the Civil War.

The local authority is now seeking project proposals for the County Cork Heritage Grant Scheme and County Cork Commemorations Grant Scheme.

The Heritage Grant Scheme was established in 2021 with support from the Heritage Council.

Under last year’s scheme, over 30 groups received funding for a range of initiatives including video documentaries, conservation plans, exhibitions, and heritage publications.

The Commemorations Grant Scheme, delivered by Cork County Council and supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, will support those who wish to ensure the appropriate commemoration of significant local events during the War of Independence and Civil War period through a range of projects, from documentaries to school projects and more.

"The Commemorations Grant Scheme and Heritage Grant Scheme are not just an investment in our past, but a vital investment in our future," the Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins said.

"By preserving and protecting our heritage, we are creating a legacy that will enrich the lives of future generations and ensure that the stories of our ancestors are not forgotten."

For further information on the Heritage Grant Scheme 2023 and the County Cork Commemorations Grant Scheme 2023, visit www.corkcoco.ie or phone 021 4276891.

The closing date for proposals and application forms is 5pm on April 18.